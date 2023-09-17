aldrichhouse
Postcard, c. 1910, of the Bailey family home on Court Street in Portsmouth, which opened to the public as a museum in 1908 in honor of author Thomas Bailey Aldrich. The building is now part of the Strawbery Banke Museum. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

 

In 1838, Elias and Sarah Abba Bailey Aldrich packed their belongings and left Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with their 18-month-old son, Thomas Bailey Aldrich.

They had been living with Sarah’s parents — Thomas Darling Bailey, a merchant who was originally from Greenland, New Hampshire, and Martha Nutter Bailey, a native of Newington. The Bailey’s cozy house was on Court Street, and the building still exists today.