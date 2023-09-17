In 1838, Elias and Sarah Abba Bailey Aldrich packed their belongings and left Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with their 18-month-old son, Thomas Bailey Aldrich.
They had been living with Sarah’s parents — Thomas Darling Bailey, a merchant who was originally from Greenland, New Hampshire, and Martha Nutter Bailey, a native of Newington. The Bailey’s cozy house was on Court Street, and the building still exists today.
In his 1870 autobiographical novel, “The Story of a Bad Boy,” Thomas Bailey Aldrich called his fictionalized version of this home the Nutter House in honor of his grandmother’s family.
Over the next three years the Aldriches traveled a great deal as Elias searched for business opportunities. They settled in New York City in 1841, and in New Orleans in 1846.
In the 1840s New Orleans was a lively multiracial city with a population of over 100,000 people. As one of the busiest seaports in the world, it was a magnet for men like Elias who sought to make their fortunes in the mercantile trade (the buying and selling of goods). In 1847 or 1848, Elias and a partner, E.A. Serre, established a grocery and liquor store in New Orleans under the name of E.T. Aldrich and Co.
Although this type of work suited Elias, he and Sarah imagined a different life for their only child. Concerned that the boy could not be properly educated in the South, in the spring of 1849 the couple returned with Thomas to Portsmouth. The family resided again in the Bailey house, and Thomas was enrolled in a local private school so that he would be prepared to enter Harvard College when he was older.
In September 1849, Elias returned by himself to New Orleans. Soon after his departure Sarah experienced an overwhelming feeling of impending doom. She was tormented by vivid nightmares that led her to believe that Elias was in peril.
Driven by anxiety, she traveled to New Orleans to find her husband. There she received the terrible news that he had died of cholera in Memphis, Tennessee, on Oct. 6. He was an unfortunate victim of this bacterial infection of the intestines which, in some cases, causes death by kidney failure due to severe dehydration from diarrhea. In the 1840s, a persistent cholera pandemic plagued the towns and cities along the Mississippi River waterway, killing thousands of people.
Another man died from cholera in Memphis on Oct. 6, Charles H. Pierpont (or Pierrepont), age 43. It appears Elias and Charles were traveling companions. The Pierpont and Aldrich families, both originally of Livermore Falls, Maine, were closely tied. Charles may have been a fellow merchant.
Sarah remained in New Orleans to take care of personal and business matters. As she had close family living in the New York City area, she arranged for her husband’s body to be transported to Brooklyn, New York, and buried there at the Green-Wood Cemetery. Her husband had died without a will, leaving Sarah with a mountain of legal problems to compound her sorrows. She petitioned the Second District Court in New Orleans to appoint her as the administrator of the succession (that is, of the estate). This request was granted.
Sarah’s duties included assuring that a thorough inventory be conducted of Elias’ assets, that his creditors were paid, that the partnership with Serre was properly dissolved, and that Serre receive his due as half owner of the business. The process was made more difficult because there had been no written agreement between the two partners. Sarah hired lawyers in New Orleans to sort things out and to make the necessary filings in court.
Although Sarah returned to Portsmouth after a few weeks, she remained engaged in the long probate process which lasted about two years. She and her son continued to live in the Bailey house along with her parents, her unmarried younger sister Frances, and Catherine Killian, an Irish immigrant, who was likely the Bailey’s maid.
Thomas turned 16 in 1852. He should have been preparing to enter Harvard, but his father’s estate had not yielded enough funds to afford his college education. He was forced to settle for working as a clerk in his uncle’s office in New York City.
