THE EVENT MADE INTERNATIONAL NEWS.
The treaty that would end the two bloody years of fighting known as the Russo-Japanese War was signed on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1905, in the Naval Stores Building at the Portsmouth Navy Yard (as the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was commonly called). The red brick building is still standing at the Shipyard’s facility on Seavey Island in Kittery, Maine, across the Piscataqua River from the city of Portsmouth, N.H.
This small ceremony was the culmination of a delicate process of negotiation that had begun on Aug. 9, 1905.
Although he did not appear in person, President Theodore Roosevelt served as the steadying force behind the scenes. He was devoted to assuring that the outcome of this important diplomatic effort would lead to a lasting peace between the Empire of Russia and the Japanese Empire. He chose the Portsmouth Navy Yard as a suitable site, as it could provide good security and communications, and because of its cool summer weather.
In the Sun newspaper, published in New York City, the headline on Sept. 6, 1905 read, “New Peace Ties Bound by Envoys – Russians and Japanese Sign Treaty of Portsmouth at 3:47 p.m. Then Toast Roosevelt.” The article begins, “Peace came to Russia and Japan today as simply, quietly and unostentatiously as great things do come when the edge has been taken off by foreknowledge and all that remains is a formal act to round out what has been done previously…It was all very cut and dried, this signing of the peace treaty that brought to an end the greatest conflict of modern times, and those who participated in it apparently were glad when it was over.”
The clash between Russia and Japan had raged on because both empires sought to gain supremacy over the Korean peninsula, which was then controlled by China, and of the Chinese region of Manchuria to its north. The war had been heavily covered by ambitious news correspondents, with dramatic accounts, photographs, and sketches published in newspapers and other media around the world.
Japan, which was rapidly becoming an industrialized nation, had shaken off its feudal, isolationist past, and had built a modern navy, ready to satisfy its imperial ambitions. The Russians’ goal was to secure warm water shipping ports that would serve its own expansionist, as well as economic, objectives. The war began in February 1904 with the naval Battle of Port Arthur on the Liaodong Peninsula northwest of the Korean peninsula, and it ended with the Japanese invasion of Sakhalin, a large island north of Japan, in July 1905. There were 18 major battles, with most of the fighting taking place at sea. Japan won 15 of these conflicts, and the other three were indecisive.
Both sides suffered heavy casualties. What was most shocking to observers, however, was that the Japanese sunk most of Russia’s navy, which up to that time had been considered one of the best in the world. The Japanese destroyed two of the three Russian fleets, including the Baltic Fleet which had traveled from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean by way of the southern tip of Africa.
There was no dispute that Japan won the war. It was the first Asian country in modern times to defeat a western nation. The peace negotiations were sought out by both Japan and Russia, as the cost of the war was an economic burden, which neither could afford. Japan benefited from its newfound reputation as a nation with naval might, as well as one possessing capable land forces, while the Russians faced abject humiliation. This led to a lack of confidence in their leader, Tsar Nicholas II, and was a cause of the first Russian Revolution (January 1905 to June 1907).
For those 27 days in August and September 1905, over 100 journalists spent time in Portsmouth. They wanted to learn every detail of the diplomatic proceedings. On Sept. 1, a correspondent for the Evening Star newspaper in Washington, D.C. wrote, “Intense Curiosity…Following close on the heels of the universal joy over the conclusion of peace between Russia and Japan, arises a general desire to know more of the real inside history of the Portsmouth conference.”
