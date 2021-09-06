ANY PERSON WITH an interest in the 18th- and 19th-century history of New Hampshire is likely to come across two important books that stand as foundational works on which later histories were built.
These are the “History of Manchester, Formerly Derryfield in New Hampshire” published in 1856, and “The Military History of The State of New Hampshire from the Settlement in 1623 to the Rebellion in 1861,” published in two volumes in 1866 and 1868.
The Manchester book has 764 pages while the military history books total 793 pages. The sheer scope of information captured in these books is astounding, but it is the liveliness of the storytelling that still engages readers today.
The author was C.E. Potter. Chandler Eastman Potter was born in Concord on March 7, 1807, in the section of town known as East Concord. He was a descendant of early English settlers to New England, beginning with Robert Potter who came to America in 1640 from Coventry, England, and settled in Lynn, Mass.
Chandler’s grandfather moved his family from Ipswich, Mass. to East Concord in 1771 when he bought a tract of land near Turtle Pond. Chandler’s father, Joseph Potter (1772-1853), married Ann Drake (1774-1844), in 1793. She was originally from Hampton, N.H.
Joseph and Ann had four sons, with Chandler being the youngest. The boys were always busy working on the farm, but they were able to attend the local district school about 10 weeks each year.
Chandler enjoyed hearing the colorful tales of endurance that his grandfather and other old men in the community related, which told of their exploits while taming the New Hampshire frontier and about their war experiences during the Revolution. He became curious about Indian history, and would often scour the banks of the Merrimack River to search for relics of the local Penacook band of the Abenakis.
In 1825 Chandler began attending classes at the Academy at Pembroke. This private school had been established in 1818 to prepare students for college (Pembroke Academy still exists today as a public high school).
In 1827 he was accepted into the freshman class at Dartmouth College, and for the next four years he paid for his education by teaching school during vacations.
At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and heavily built, Chandler was an impressive figure. He had dark hair and dark eyes, and a clear, distinct voice that commanded attention.
After graduating from Dartmouth in 1831, Chandler taught high school classes in Concord. In 1832 he moved to Portsmouth when he married Clara Adela Underwood, the daughter of attorney John Underwood.
He taught in the high school there from 1832 to 1834, and served as a representative for that town in the New Hampshire legislature in 1835. He taught school again from 1836 to 1838, and also began studying law under the guidance of Portsmouth lawyer Ichabod Bartlett. From 1841 to 1843 he continued his course of study in Concord in the office of attorneys Franklin Pierce (future President of the United States) and partner Asa Fowler.
Chandler Potter opened a law practice in East Concord in 1843, but he soon discovered that the legal profession was not to his liking.
In 1844 he, Clara, and their boys Joseph, age 11; Treat, age 8; and Drown, age 6, moved to Manchester.
There Potter became the editor and proprietor of the Manchester Democrat newspaper. The publication promoted the principles of the Democratic Party, which Potter embraced, and he became known for his spirited editorial writing.
Potter wrote also articles about New Hampshire historical figures, education, agriculture, and the habits of native mammals, birds, and reptiles. Potter’s popularity as a writer enabled the Manchester Democrat to become one of the most influential newspapers in the state and region.
In June 1848, Potter left the paper when he was appointed Judge of the Police Court in Manchester. He served in that post for seven years and, quoting from an 1869 biographical sketch of C.E. Potter, “…he discharged his duties with marked ability and entire impartiality…
Wherever truth would lead he dared to follow, and cared not if he shook the world with his opinions, if he scattered the clouds and let in the light.”
Next week: C.E. Potter publishes an ambitious first history of Manchester.