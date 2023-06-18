Battle

Local artist J. Van Smith’s depiction of the Battle of New Orleans hangs at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport. The prehistorical, historical, and cultural museum, designed in the Modernist style and constructed in 1939 as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) relief efforts in the Great Depression, is a favorite destination for teachers and schoolchildren. A band of Americans under future president Andrew Jackson routed much larger British forces in the famous battle below New Orleans in 1815.

 Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith

The year 1815 began with New Hampshire Congressman Daniel Webster in Washington, D.C., serving in the 13th Congress.

He was a well-respected, 33-year old lawyer and family man in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This seaport community was suffering from the trade restrictions imposed upon it due to the ongoing war with Great Britain.