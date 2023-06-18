The year 1815 began with New Hampshire Congressman Daniel Webster in Washington, D.C., serving in the 13th Congress.
He was a well-respected, 33-year old lawyer and family man in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This seaport community was suffering from the trade restrictions imposed upon it due to the ongoing war with Great Britain.
Elected in November 1812, five months after the war started, Webster became a leading spokesman for his Federalist Party, which consistently opposed the conflict as being detrimental to international commerce and to American interests in general.
By this time the threat of a possible British attack on Portsmouth and other coastal towns had diminished. Webster could enjoy some sense of ease in knowing that his wife and two small children were safe from the violence. However, the war remained a major preoccupation for him and other elected officials as the fighting continued on the seas and in the American territories in the south.
After weeks of negotiations conducted in late 1814 in Ghent in the United Netherlands (now Belgium), diplomats from Great Britain and the United States finally came to an agreement to end the war.
The "Treaty of Peace and Amity Between the United States and Great Britain" was signed in Ghent on Dec. 24, 1814 by delegates representing the two parties. On Dec. 30 it was signed into law in Great Britain by the Prince Regent (the future King George IV). The treaty still required ratification by the American government.
Officials in Washington, and leaders of the armed forces for both countries who were in the field and on the seas, would remain unaware of the treaty for several weeks. During the fall of 1814 the British were heavily engaged in a five-month campaign to secure New Orleans in Louisiana and to control territory in the surrounding region. This effort ended on Jan. 8, 1815, when a large British force confronted the Americans and their allies, who were led by Brevet Major General Andrew Jackson of Tennessee.
The Battle of New Orleans was fought on the Chalmette Plantation just outside of New Orleans. The bloody clash lasted only around 30 minutes, resulting in a swift American victory over 8,000 British troops.
The American force was made up of around 5,700 men. Among them was a contingent of regular U.S. Army soldiers, Navy seamen, and Marines; civilian militia units including a battalion of free Black men; militiamen from the Choctaw nation; and an assemblage of French pirates. Losses on the American side were estimated at 71 including dead, wounded, missing, and captured men—while the British suffered around 2,000 casualties.
News of this surprise victory by a seemingly inferior American force triumphing over a well-trained, well-equipped British army, did not reach Washington until Feb. 4. According to Robert V. Remini in his 1997 biography of Webster, when the good news arrived, “The gloom in Washington and around the country because of the war and all its hardship and suffering dissolved in an instant, replaced by shouts of joy and thanksgiving.”
The feeling of jubilation continued when, on Feb. 13, word reached Washington that a peace agreement had been finalized. The treaty was received by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 16, where it was unanimously approved. The next day, Secretary of State James Monroe presented the signed treaty to the British Minister in Washington. The Treaty of Ghent, as it is known today, ended the military hostilities between the two nations. It reaffirmed the independence of the United States, and returned the two countries to pre-war status regarding their borders in North America.
The 13th Congress adjourned on March 3, 1815, and Webster promptly returned to Portsmouth to be reunited with his wife, Grace, and their two small children. The family’s home, which had been built the previous year, was on High Street. During the following months the ambitious attorney concentrated his efforts on his legal work. This typically required a good deal of travel around New Hampshire to represent his clients in the various courts of common pleas and in the superior court.
Having been elected to a second term in August 1814, Webster would return to Washington in December 1815 to serve in the 14th Congress.
Next week: The 14th Congress, and Daniel Webster leaves Portsmouth for Boston.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter