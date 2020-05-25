ON APRIL 26, 1864, Civil War veteran Thomas Wier of Enfield was convicted of first degree murder and condemned to death by hanging.
The date of his execution was set for April 28, 1865. On July 18, 1863 he had shot Elder Caleb Dyer of the Enfield Shakers with a Colt revolver. Dyer had died three days later.
Wier had come to the Shaker village armed with the loaded gun, and burdened by the anguish of not being able to release his two young daughters, Sarah and Ellen Wier, from the custody of the Shakers. Dyer had refused to allow Wier a visit that day, and for that decision Dyer had lost his life.
It had been obvious that Wier was a troubled man, but the jury had not been persuaded by his insanity defense. He did have supporters, however, including relatives, friends, and members of the general public.
In the summer of 1864 four petitions, signed by a total of 315 citizens, were delivered to the New Hampshire Legislature. The petitioners, one of whom was Wier’s wife Mahala Wier, requested that his sentence be commuted in favor of life in prison. The House of Representatives considered the matter and passed a bill entitled “An Act Authorizing the Governor and Council to Commute Punishment in Capital Cases.” However, the measure died in the State Senate.
Wier’s attorneys appealed the case to the Superior Court, calling into question the validity of some of the witnesses’ opinions regarding Wier’s sanity that had been presented at trial.
The judges agreed that the jury had heard sufficient problematic testimony that a retrial was warranted. At this second trial held in the fall of 1865, Wier pleaded guilty to second degree murder (intentional homicide without premeditation). He was no longer at risk of execution, but he now faced 30 years in prison.
In early October 1865 he was transferred from the Grafton County jail in Haverhill to the state prison in Concord.
In the years that followed, Wier’s allies filed several petitions with the governor’s office requesting a pardon, but with no results. In February 1877 the petitioners presented witnesses who testified on Wier’s behalf, and the Shakers also brought in witnesses who expressed concern for the safety of their community should Wier be released. The petitioners’ request was denied.
In the summer of 1880 several new petitions were delivered to Governor Nathaniel “Natt” Head, signed by over 1,400 people in all. Among the petitioners were Civil War veterans, including at least one man who had served alongside Wier in the Fifth New Hampshire Regiment. By this time there was a greater understanding within society that the psychological effects of war could lead a man to commit crimes.
Included with the petitions were two important letters written in support of Wier. One was from Sarah Wier Dillingham, Thomas’ daughter who had recently left the Enfield Shakers so that she could marry a former Shaker, Edward Dillingham.
She also signed the petition along with Edward, her mother Mahala, and her sisters Ellen Wier (who had also left the Shakers) and Martha Wier Follansbee.
The second letter was written by two former Shakers, Enoch Cummings and George Aikens, who were living in the Enfield village when Dyer was murdered.
They had left the Shakers, and both were now married.
They stated that, living as celibate Shakers, they had not understood the meaning of parental affection and devotion, but now that they had children, they knew firsthand of the power of such a bond. They felt that Wier should be forgiven for his bad judgment in killing Dyer, as he had been driven by fatherly love. Moved by these letters, Gov. Head pardoned 66-year-old Thomas Wier, who was released in July 1880.
Wier had educated himself by reading books in the prison library, and had truly been rehabilitated. He was grateful to return to the town of Enfield to live with Mahala.
With the money he received from his military pension, he bought a farm and went into business of grafting trees.
Mahala was 77 years old when she died in 1889, and Thomas died in 1899 at the age of 85.
.
Next week: Some last words on the long saga of the Dyer family and the Shakers.
.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter