The Daniel Webster Family Home in Franklin, New Hampshire (known as Elms Farm) was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1974. Part of the property now serves as the headquarters of the Franklin Historical Society.
1973 photo courtesy of the National Park Service  

Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire. The district where he lived with his family would become of part of Franklin when this town was incorporated in 1828. Webster was an ambitious young man. He graduated from Dartmouth College, worked as a schoolteacher, and studied law under two accomplished attorneys. In March 1805 he was admitted to practice law through a decision by the Court of Common Pleas in Suffolk County, Mass.

Webster was 23 years old and eager to take the steps necessary to build a prosperous career. He had hoped to settle in Portsmouth, a bustling seaport, which would have presented him with a range of business prospects. He found, however, that he needed to stay close to his family in Salisbury, as Ebenezer Webster, his 66-year-old father, was in failing health.