The Daniel Webster Family Home in Franklin, New Hampshire (known as Elms Farm) was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1974. Part of the property now serves as the headquarters of the Franklin Historical Society.
Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire. The district where he lived with his family would become of part of Franklin when this town was incorporated in 1828. Webster was an ambitious young man. He graduated from Dartmouth College, worked as a schoolteacher, and studied law under two accomplished attorneys. In March 1805 he was admitted to practice law through a decision by the Court of Common Pleas in Suffolk County, Mass.
Webster was 23 years old and eager to take the steps necessary to build a prosperous career. He had hoped to settle in Portsmouth, a bustling seaport, which would have presented him with a range of business prospects. He found, however, that he needed to stay close to his family in Salisbury, as Ebenezer Webster, his 66-year-old father, was in failing health.
So, in April 1805 young Webster rented two modest rooms in Boscawen, and set up his new law office in one and his living quarters in the other. Boscawen was only six miles from the Webster family property, the Elms Farm, which made it possible for him to quickly return home when needed.
Webster soon found a clientele for his services. Despite his early success, however, he didn’t enjoy his life in Boscawen. He had lived in Boston for several months, and had grown to love the hustle and bustle of city life.
On Sept. 3, 1805, Webster argued his first case in front of a jury at a session of the Court of Common Pleas for Grafton County, held in Plymouth. His father was the presiding judge. It appears from available records that this case was a civil matter regarding a dispute over a tavern bill, and that Webster was able to recover at least some of the funds owed to his client. Ebenezer Webster was pleased with his son’s performance, but sadly this would be the only opportunity the two men would have to engage in a trial together.
Ebenezer Webster died on April 22, 1806. That year, to continue honing his writing skills, Daniel Webster contributed reviews and essays to “The Monthly Anthology and Boston Review” magazine. Meanwhile, his older brother Ezekiel was studying law, and planning to return to Salisbury when he was ready to practice.
The two men agreed that Ezekiel would take over Daniel Webster’s law office in Boscawen and would become the caretaker for their 68-year-old mother Abigail Webster and the Elms Farm.
After living in Boston, Ezekiel was pleased with the prospect of returning to the familiar small town life he preferred.
In May 1807 Daniel Webster was admitted as a counselor in the Superior Court of New Hampshire. He opened a law office in Portsmouth that September, as soon as his brother was admitted to the bar. Then he gladly relinquished his business in Boscawen to Ezekiel.
On May 29, 1808 Daniel Webster married Grace Fletcher in Salisbury. She was a school teacher from Hopkinton, New Hampshire, whom he had met while she was visiting relatives in Salisbury. Grace was well-educated for a woman of her era, having attended Atkinson Academy, and she was also deeply religious. She was the daughter of Rebecca Chamberlain and the Rev. Elijah Fletcher, revered pastor of the Congregational Church in Hopkinton. Her father had died when she was a young girl, and her mother had married another minister, Rev. Christopher Paige, the former pastor of a church in Pittsfield, who had gone on minister to other congregations in the state.
Henry Cabot Lodge wrote about Grace in his 1883 biography of Webster, “Mr. Webster is said to have seen her first at church in Salisbury, whither she came on horseback in a tight-fitting black velvet dress, and looking, as he said, ‘like an angel.’ She was certainly a lovely and charming woman, of delicate and refined sensibilities and bright and sympathetic mind.” On April 29, 1810 the couple’s first child, Grace Fletcher Webster, was born.
Now firmly settled in Portsmouth, Webster gained notice for his proficiency in the law, and particularly for his compelling speaking style in court. He also expanded his political reach by producing brochures, newspaper articles, and other writings on behalf of the Federalist Party in New Hampshire.
Next week: Daniel Webster goes to Washington, and his family survives Portsmouth’s Great Fire of 1813.