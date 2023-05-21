house

The Daniel Webster House on High Street in Portsmouth, built 1814. The house was moved in 1964 and is owned by the Strawbery Banke Museum.

1907 photograph courtesy of the Library of Congress

 Library of Congress

Daniel Webster moved to Portsmouth in September 1807 after practicing law in Boscawen for nearly two and a half years. He boarded in a private home, and rented two rooms over a dry goods store where he set up his law office.

In May 1808, 26-year-old Webster married 27-year-old Grace Fletcher of Hopkinton. The couple first lived in a rented house on Vaughan Street, and later Webster bought a two-story wooden house two blocks from Market Square.