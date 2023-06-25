The Brick Capitol served several purposes after 1819, including as the Old Capitol Prison during the Civil War (1861-1865) when this photograph was taken. It was demolished in 1929 to make way for the new Supreme Court Building, completed in 1935.
Congressman Daniel Webster should have arrived in Washington, D.C. to begin his second term in office as soon as the House of Representatives convened on Dec. 4, 1815. However, the Portsmouth attorney delayed his departure from New Hampshire for several weeks. His attention was focused on helping his Federalist Party find a suitable candidate for New Hampshire governor ahead of the general election, which would be held in March 1816.
The Federalists had been losing popular support in favor of the dominant Democratic-Republican party for some time. The War of 1812 ended in February 1815, with many Americans feeling that the country had ultimately benefited from its war against Great Britain. This put the Federalist Party in a bad light as it had strongly opposed the war at every turn. It didn’t help that some Federalists had threatened that New England would secede from the Union if the war continued, which was viewed as a treasonous attitude.
New Hampshire’s sitting governor in 1815 was John Taylor Gilman, a prominent Exeter shipbuilder and trader, who had served in that role from 1784 to 1805, and had been elected again in 1813. Gilman had declined to run in 1816, so the party chose James Scheafe as candidate. He was a wealthy merchant of Portsmouth who had been a state legislator and had also served as a U.S. Congressman and Senator.
Scheafe ran against the Democratic-Republican candidate, William Plumer, a lawyer and preacher from Epping. Plumer was a former U.S. Senator, who had served from 1802 to 1807. He was a Federalist at that time, but later switched parties. He was heavily involved in state politics, and was elected governor as a Democratic-Republican, serving from 1812 to 1813. Plumer would win the 1816 election by 6.45%, and would be in office from 1816 to 1819.
Webster finally set foot in Washington at the beginning of February 1816. During the last session of the 13th Congress that had ended in early March 1815, Congress had conducted its business in the cramped quarters of the U.S. Patent Office Building. This was the only building where it could assemble, as the original Capitol and many other government structures had been destroyed by fire in August 1814 by British troops rampaging through the city.
Webster was struck by how much Washington had changed since his return to Portsmouth at the end of the 13th Congress. According to Robert V. Remini in his 1997 book, “Daniel Webster: A Man and His Time,” Webster was startled that “A spirit of nationalistic pride, a sense that the nation had reached the threshold of tremendous economic expansion that would be ‘revolutionary’ in its impact on all sections of the country, now pulsated through Congress.” President James Madison was urging “internal improvements,” including “…a new national bank, a protective tariff, and the possibility of federally sponsored public works.”
On Feb. 7, 1816, Webster joined his colleagues in the 14th Congress in a new building that became known as the Brick Capitol. This substantial structure was built to house Congress while the new Capitol Building was under construction. The Brick Capitol was financed by local real estate investors to assure that Congress remained in Washington while the new Capitol was under construction. This building would be ready for occupancy in December 1819.
Webster immediately engaged in the heated debates surrounding the issues put forward by President Madison. One of Webster’s concerns was that many banks were issuing notes on paper which were not backed by gold or silver coin or bullion, so were subject to depreciation depending on circumstances. In short, there was no solidity in the national banking system.
His biggest contribution during the session was the passage, on April 26, of a resolution requiring that legal tender (again, gold or silver) be used for all government revenues after February 1817. This change would coincide with the implementation of the Second Bank of the United States in January 1817.
The measure passed with strong bipartisan support. Webster had worked closely with South Carolina Democratic-Republican Congressman John C. Calhoun to get the job done. The resolution was a milestone in the development of a sound national banking system.
