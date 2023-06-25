Looking Back

The Brick Capitol served several purposes after 1819, including as the Old Capitol Prison during the Civil War (1861-1865) when this photograph was taken. It was demolished in 1929 to make way for the new Supreme Court Building, completed in 1935.

 From the Library of Congress

Congressman Daniel Webster should have arrived in Washington, D.C. to begin his second term in office as soon as the House of Representatives convened on Dec. 4, 1815. However, the Portsmouth attorney delayed his departure from New Hampshire for several weeks. His attention was focused on helping his Federalist Party find a suitable candidate for New Hampshire governor ahead of the general election, which would be held in March 1816.

The Federalists had been losing popular support in favor of the dominant Democratic-Republican party for some time. The War of 1812 ended in February 1815, with many Americans feeling that the country had ultimately benefited from its war against Great Britain. This put the Federalist Party in a bad light as it had strongly opposed the war at every turn. It didn’t help that some Federalists had threatened that New England would secede from the Union if the war continued, which was viewed as a treasonous attitude.

