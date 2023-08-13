At 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 1852, Daniel Webster died. He was 70 years old. He had been suffering from a head injury sustained in a fall months before and from chronic liver disease.
While lying on his death bed, he put his worldly affairs in order by preparing his last will and testament. At the moment of his death, Webster was surrounded by his loving family and the doctors who had tended to him.
The notice of Webster’s passing published the next day in the Boston newspaper, the Daily Evening Transcript, read, “The last words of Webster are said to have been the remarkable ones, ‘I still live!’ There is a prophetic significance in them, which will long be remembered. He does live — and will continue to live… as a perpetual presence, a constant monitor to his countrymen, in the lessons of political wisdom, which he had bequeathed to them in words of such enduring weight and beauty.”
From 1813 to 1852, Daniel Webster served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives (two representing New Hampshire, and two representing Massachusetts); four terms in the U.S. Senate representing Massachusetts (two full and two partial terms); and two appointments as the U.S. Secretary of State. His career in public service was one of honesty and rectitude, driven by his unflagging concern for the welfare of his country.
Webster’s legal career began in 1805 with the opening of his first law office in Boscawen, New Hampshire, which was followed by nearly nine years of practice in Portsmouth. Webster moved to Boston in 1816 where he built up a large law practice. To meet his obligations, he traveled almost constantly, tending to business in the courts of various jurisdictions. He also spent a great deal of time carrying out his governmental duties in Washington, D.C.
From 1814 to 1852 Webster argued 223 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, with 25 of these involving constitutional matters. So notable were Webster’s arguments in these cases that he became known as the “Defender of the Constitution.”
Webster married his first wife, Grace Fletcher, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, in 1808. The couple had five children: Grace Fletcher (1810-1817); Daniel Fletcher (1813-1862); Julia (1818-1848); Edward (1820-1848); and Charles (1821-1824). Webster’s dear wife Grace died of tuberculosis in 1828 at the age of 47.
Two of Webster’s sons died while serving in the U.S. Army. Maj. Edward Webster passed from typhoid fever in Mexico in 1848 during the Mexican-American War. Daniel Fletcher Webster (known as Fletcher Webster) died on Aug. 30, 1862, when he was shot at the Second Battle of Bull Run in Virginia during the Civil War. At the time, he was leading his unit, the 12th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, known as the “The Webster Regiment.”
Daniel Webster married Caroline LeRoy of New York City on Dec. 12, 1829. Her father, Herman LeRoy, was the wealthy head of a large international trading company. After Webster’s death, Caroline moved back to New York where she died in 1882 at the age of 84. She is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in the New York City borough of the Bronx.
Webster’s passing in 1852 occurred at his country estate in the seaside town of Marshfield, Mass. In 1832, while serving as a U.S. senator, he purchased what was then a small farm in that town. He expanded this property by acquiring surrounding land totaling more than 1,000 acres. The original farmhouse in Marshfield was transformed into a handsome mansion. Over a 20-year period, Webster pursued his interest in agriculture and cattle breeding that was inspired by his childhood growing up on the Elms Farm, the Webster family home in Salisbury (now Franklin), New Hampshire.
The now 14-acre Daniel Webster Estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The original Webster home no longer exists, but there is a small wooden building on site that Webster used as a law office and to house his horticultural library. He, his first wife Grace, and several other family members are buried on the Estate’s grounds. The property, which includes a beautiful 1880 Queen Anne-style mansion, is cared for by the Daniel Webster Preservation Trust, and is available for tours and events.
