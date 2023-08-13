grace
Portrait of Grace Fletcher Webster, first wife of Daniel Webster painted by Chester Arthur c. 1828. She is shown wearing the outfit  she wore on June 17, 1825 at the laying of the cornerstone for the planned Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, Massachusetts.  Courtesy of the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College.

 

At 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 1852, Daniel Webster died. He was 70 years old. He had been suffering from a head injury sustained in a fall months before and from chronic liver disease.

While lying on his death bed, he put his worldly affairs in order by preparing his last will and testament. At the moment of his death, Webster was surrounded by his loving family and the doctors who had tended to him.