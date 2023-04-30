The catastrophic fire of Dec. 22, 1813, destroyed much of the center of Portsmouth, and left as many as 130 families homeless. Counted among the unfortunate were the members of the Webster family, who lost their home on Pleasant Street.
The head of the household was 31-year old Daniel Webster, who was out of town as his house burned. He was a well-respected lawyer in Portsmouth who had recently embarked on a promising political career. His 32-year old wife Grace had to flee the terrible scene with their daughter, Grace, age 3, and their 5-month-old son, Daniel. In 1814, the family relocated to a house on High Street.
Daniel Webster would spend nine prosperous years in Portsmouth, from 1807 to 1816. In later life he would be recognized as one of the country’s top lawyers, a powerful politician, and an influential statesman. There is no underestimating the important place that Daniel Webster once held in the hearts and minds of Americans — though, as with most historical figures of his stature, his reputation is not without controversy.
Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire, in Merrimack County, in a part of the town that would eventually be incorporated into Franklin. His father was Capt. Ebenezer Webster (1739-1806), a farmer and the judge of the local court who had served in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. His mother was Abigail Eastman Webster (1739-1816).
The family that Daniel grew up in included eight children. He had four siblings from his parents’ marriage (born between 1774 and 1784), and three older half siblings from his father’s first marriage to Mehitable Smith, who had died in 1774. Webster was particularly close to his brother Ezekiel who was born in 1780.
Daniel Webster’s frail appearance at birth was cause for alarm. One of his biographers, the Massachusetts historian and politician Henry Cabot Lodge, wrote in 1883, “The infant was a delicate and rather sickly little being. Some cheerful neighbors predicted after inspection that it would not live long, and the poor mother, overhearing them, caught the child to her bosom and wept over it.”
Although the boy did survive without much difficulty, he remained in somewhat precarious health throughout his childhood. Webster’s family encouraged him to pursue an education rather than to rely on manual labor to earn a living. The boy was helped along by tutors, and he also benefited from access to a small neighborhood lending library assembled by his father, Ebenezer, the Rev. Thomas Worcester, and a lawyer, Thomas W. Thompson. Young Webster learned to love reading, especially poetry, which he would memorize and recite. He would remember many of his favorite poems throughout his lifetime.
In 1796, when he was 14 years old, Webster attended Phillips Exeter Academy, a college preparatory school in Exeter, New Hampshire. He was admitted to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he began his studies in 1797.
Webster showed promise as a college student, particularly in writing and public speaking. He published poetry and essays under the pen name “Icarus” in the Dartmouth Gazette, the town’s small newspaper, and was hired to manage its publication for a period of time. Webster also earned money by teaching school in Salisbury during the winter of 1800.
After graduating from Dartmouth in 1801, Webster returned to Salisbury. He was 19 years old, and had made no decision about his future. His father encouraged him to pursue a career in the legal field. Scholar and author Robert V. Remini wrote in “Daniel Webster: A Man and His Times,” his 1997 biography, “Probably what determined his final decision was the presence in Salisbury of a very able lawyer with a reasonably good law library and an outstanding local reputation…the legal profession seemed the wisest and best career he could make, so with a wistful sigh, since he was backing into a profession rather than embracing it eagerly, Daniel Webster chose law as his profession and entered the law office of Thomas W. Thompson.”
Remini reported that Webster expressed doubt about this choice in a letter to a friend, “I fell into a law office pretty much by casualty…my prospects are not very flattering.”
