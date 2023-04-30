webster

An engraving published c. 1885 made from a daguerreotype of Daniel Webster taken in the 1840s or 1850s. Courtesy of the Library of Congress

 Library of Congress

The catastrophic fire of Dec. 22, 1813, destroyed much of the center of Portsmouth, and left as many as 130 families homeless. Counted among the unfortunate were the members of the Webster family, who lost their home on Pleasant Street.

The head of the household was 31-year old Daniel Webster, who was out of town as his house burned. He was a well-respected lawyer in Portsmouth who had recently embarked on a promising political career. His 32-year old wife Grace had to flee the terrible scene with their daughter, Grace, age 3, and their 5-month-old son, Daniel. In 1814, the family relocated to a house on High Street.