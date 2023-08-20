ALTHOUGH DANIEL Webster (1782-1852) moved from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Boston in 1816, and then spent the rest of his life as a resident of Massachusetts, he always maintained a sentimental attachment to his home state. And the people of New Hampshire continued to cherish their departed native son as he rose to prominence in legal, political and diplomatic spheres.
One notable example of this mutual attachment occurred on Wednesday, May 21, 1823. On this day, Portsmouth commemorated the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the first permanent English settlements on the New Hampshire seacoast. (Throughout 2023 the city of Portsmouth is celebrating the 400th anniversary of the 1623 settlements.)
The 1823 event featured a grand parade, speeches, songs, prayers, poetry recitals, banquets, and a ball. Webster, who was then a U.S. congressman representing Massachusetts, was an honored guest at an afternoon banquet attended by 200 men. According to an item in the New England Farmer newspaper in Boston, “The dinner was chiefly of fish, of all known names, and cooked in all possible variety.” After the meal, Webster and other dignitaries present were asked to give a toast.
According to the newspaper, Webster “…reminded the company of what some had forgotten — that he was a native of New Hampshire; he briefly but eloquently remarked that this was the land of his birth, of his education and of his dearest associations… he said he could not better express his feelings than by the words of the Poet: ‘Where’er I roam, whatever realms to see, / My heart untraveled fondly turns to thee.’” This quotation was from a poem titled “The Traveler” by the 18th century Anglo-Irish writer, Oliver Goldsmith.
Whether in a court of law, on the floor of Congress, or in a public setting, Webster habitually crafted his words carefully, balancing facts with emotion in ways that would persuade and move his audiences. Many of his statements are still quoted today.
Since 1948, the masthead of this newspaper (then the Manchester Union Leader) has featured Webster’s proclamation, “There is nothing so powerful as truth.” The full sentence from which this is taken is, “There is nothing so powerful as truth — and often nothing so strange.” This sentiment was included in the summation presented by Webster in a murder trial in 1830. The victim, 82-year-old retired sea captain Joseph White of Salem, Mass., had been bludgeoned and stabbed to death in his bed. In presenting the case against the defendant, John Francis “Frank” Knapp, Webster masterfully untangled the twisted tale of the murder plot, which involved several other individuals.
Webster effectively blended a shocking description of the killing with a cool analysis of the evidence. Knapp was found guilty and hanged. This was the only time Webster served as a prosecutor in a criminal case.
Today, an impressive statue of Daniel Webster stands in front of the New Hampshire State House in Concord. Mount Webster, a peak in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is named in his honor, as are the town of Webster; the Daniel Webster Highway (made up of sections of US Route 3); and Webster Lake in Franklin. In addition, the New Hampshire division of the Boy Scouts of America is named the Daniel Webster Council.
The historical sites in the state related to Daniel Webster that are being preserved and made available to the public include the Daniel Webster Birthplace in Franklin, a state historic site; the Daniel Webster Family Home in West Franklin (known as The Elms Farm), recognized as a National Landmark for its historical and cultural importance, now the home of the Franklin Historical Society; and the Webster Cottage, a small wooden house in Hanover, maintained by the Hanover Historical Society, where Webster is believed to have boarded in 1800-1801 during his senior year at Dartmouth College.
Dartmouth College holds an extensive collection of Webster manuscripts and other relevant materials in its Rauner Special Collections Library, located in the school’s Webster Hall, and Webster-related artwork in its Hood Museum of Art. Other institutions in the state with items associated with Webster in their collections include the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord, the Portsmouth Athenaeum, and the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
Next: Looking Back returns Sept. 5 with the story of Portsmouth’s “Bad Boy,” Thomas Bailey Aldrich.