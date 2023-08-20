webster

Portrait of Daniel Webster, circa 1850, by an unknnown artist, oil on canvas.

 Currier Museum of Art

ALTHOUGH DANIEL Webster (1782-1852) moved from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Boston in 1816, and then spent the rest of his life as a resident of Massachusetts, he always maintained a sentimental attachment to his home state. And the people of New Hampshire continued to cherish their departed native son as he rose to prominence in legal, political and diplomatic spheres.

One notable example of this mutual attachment occurred on Wednesday, May 21, 1823. On this day, Portsmouth commemorated the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the first permanent English settlements on the New Hampshire seacoast. (Throughout 2023 the city of Portsmouth is celebrating the 400th anniversary of the 1623 settlements.)

