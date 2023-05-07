Portrait of Daniel Webster’s mentor, Attorney Christopher Gore by John Trumbull, c. 1816; Gore was governor of Massachusetts, U.S. senator, investor in the New England textile industry, and philanthropist.
After graduating from Dartmouth College in August 1801, Daniel Webster returned to his family’s home, the Elms Farm, in Salisbury (later Franklin), New Hampshire.
He began studying law under respected local attorney Thomas Weston Thompson (1766-1821). A graduate of Harvard University, Thompson had prepared for the ministry and had served as a tutor at Harvard before becoming a lawyer. He had opened his law office in 1791, the year he was admitted to the bar.
The typical list of duties of a legal apprentice at this time was to read from a prescribed list of lawbooks and to receive personal instruction from the mentor attorney. The student also made himself helpful by copying documents, running errands, and even sweeping floors. Webster found much of this boring, but he was determined to finish his studies as soon as possible so that he could start earning a living.
His brother, Ezekiel Webster, who was two years older, was now studying at Dartmouth, but the Webster family was having financial problems. In January 1802, Daniel Webster left Salisbury to take a teaching position at Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg, Maine, 73 miles to the northeast. In September 1802, after helping to pay Ezekiel’s tuition, Webster returned to Thompson’s office to continue his apprenticeship.
Webster eventually grew restless in Salisbury. He yearned to broaden his experiences in the law and in life. On July 17, 1804 he arrived in Boston where Ezekiel, who had now graduated from Dartmouth, had found a job as a teacher. The two young men began boarding together in a rooming house.
To finish his law studies, Webster needed to find a firm that would take him on as a student. However, he lacked the proper letters of introduction to open doors. He learned that a prominent lawyer, Christopher Gore (1758-1827), was in the process of setting up a new practice in the city, and that he needed a clerk. Gore was the former U.S. District Attorney for Massachusetts, and he had recently returned from a diplomatic mission to Great Britain.
On July 20, 1804, Webster appeared in Gore’s office on Tremont Street without an appointment. Gore agreed to meet with Webster and, in a cordial conversation, he learned about the young man’s solid background, his ambitions, and his current situation. Gore also learned that Webster, like him, was an active supporter of the conservative, business-oriented policies of Alexander Hamilton and his Federalist Party.
Gore was impressed with Webster’s intelligence and engaging manner. In his 1997 biography, “Daniel Webster: A Man and His Time,” Robert V. Remini wrote that, at the end of the conversation, “…Webster rose to leave. Gore also rose. ‘My young friend,’ he said, ‘you look as if you might be trusted — you say you come to study, and not to waste time — I will take you, at your word. You may as well hang up your hat, at once, go to the other room, take your book, and set down to reading it…’
Webster had found the promising opportunity he had sought. From his interactions with Gore over the next several months, and from his observations of other Boston attorneys, he gained an excellent working knowledge of the law. He also learned how to conduct himself in order to achieve success.
Daniel Webster’s father Ebenezer dearly hoped his younger son would return to New Hampshire. Using his influence as a lay judge with the Hillsborough County Court of Common Pleas, the elder Webster promoted Daniel as a candidate for the open clerk’s position in that office.
When Webster was offered the job in early 1805, he was prepared to take it, as the pay was quite generous at $1,500 a year. Gore strongly advised against this, as Webster was nearly finished with his law studies, and the opportunities available to him as a private attorney far exceeded what he could gain by working for a county government. So, Webster declined the offer.
Bolstered by Gore’s influence in the courts, in March 1805 Webster was admitted to the bar by the judges of the Suffolk Court of Common Pleas in Massachusetts. With his professional credentials now established, Webster returned to New Hampshire, and set up his own law office in Boscawen.
Next week: Love, marriage, and a new start in Portsmouth.