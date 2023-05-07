gore

Portrait of Daniel Webster’s mentor, Attorney Christopher Gore by John Trumbull, c. 1816; Gore was governor of Massachusetts, U.S. senator, investor in the New England textile industry, and philanthropist.

image courtesy Harvard Art Museums 

After graduating from Dartmouth College in August 1801, Daniel Webster returned to his family’s home, the Elms Farm, in Salisbury (later Franklin), New Hampshire.

He began studying law under respected local attorney Thomas Weston Thompson (1766-1821). A graduate of Harvard University, Thompson had prepared for the ministry and had served as a tutor at Harvard before becoming a lawyer. He had opened his law office in 1791, the year he was admitted to the bar.