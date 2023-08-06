Bunker Hill
The Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, Massachusetts, 1848 engraving courtesy of the Boston Public Library through Digital Commonwealth.

 

Daniel Webster left politics in 1817, the year he finished his second term as a U.S. congressman representing New Hampshire.

He had worked as an attorney in Portsmouth for nearly nine years before moving to Boston in 1816. As his legal career developed with his victories in high-profile cases, Webster earned the admiration of his peers — and even of his opponents. His great talent as a public speaker extended his influence far beyond the courtroom.