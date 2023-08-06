Daniel Webster left politics in 1817, the year he finished his second term as a U.S. congressman representing New Hampshire.
He had worked as an attorney in Portsmouth for nearly nine years before moving to Boston in 1816. As his legal career developed with his victories in high-profile cases, Webster earned the admiration of his peers — and even of his opponents. His great talent as a public speaker extended his influence far beyond the courtroom.
Once he was able to support his family through his law practice, Webster was again drawn into the political sphere. To begin asserting himself into Massachusetts politics, he first served as a delegate to the state’s constitutional convention of 1820, a role which had some political elements. In the spring of 1822, Webster was elected as a representative to the Massachusetts General Court for that year’s session. In November 1822, the now 40-year-old Webster was elected to the next session of the lower house of the U.S. Congress to represent Massachusetts’ 1st District (1823-1825). He was now, again, a U.S. congressman.
Webster successfully ran for reelection in November 1824, and went on to serve a fourth term (1825-1827). In 1825, he left the Federalist Party to embrace the new National Republican Party, but would change his affiliation once again in 1833, when he joined the new Whig Party.
On June 17, 1825, a ceremonial laying of the cornerstone for the planned Bunker Hill Monument was held on Breed’s Hill in Charlestown, Mass., near Boston. The occasion marked the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill named after the adjacent hill on the Charlestown Peninsula. On June 17, 1775, American patriots had fought regular British troops on these hills, with the patriots losing the fight, but gaining confidence in their cause and in their abilities.
The ceremony, which was presented by leaders of the Masonic orders, was attended by 100,000 people, including veterans of the Revolutionary War. Congressman Daniel Webster, who was President of the Bunker Hill Memorial Association, the monument’s organizing committee, participated in the ceremony. Alongside him was the esteemed Marquis de Lafayette, a veteran officer of the Revolution who had served under General George Washington. Lafayette was then on a grand tour of the United States.
Webster’s patriotic speech is a classic of American oratory, which was studied in schools for generations. Quoting Webster’s words on that day: “The 17th of June saw the four New England Colonies standing here, side by side, to triumph or to fall together and there was with them from that moment to the end of the war, what I hope will remain with them forever: one cause, one country, one heart.”
The Bunker Hill Monument, a 221-foot tall granite obelisk lookout tower, would not be completed for another 18 years. Webster delivered another inspiring speech at the dedication ceremony on June 17, 1843.
In June 1827 Webster was elected to a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, which began in December of that year. He is remembered for his brilliance in debating South Carolina Senator Robert Hayne, a Democrat, who promoted the idea that states may choose to nullify federal laws.
At the time, South Carolina was threatening secession over a disputed federal tariff issue.
Webster most famous line of the debate was, "Liberty and Union, now and forever, one and inseparable!"
Webster was elected to the Senate again in 1833 and in 1839. In 1841 he resigned as Senator when he was appointed as the U.S. Secretary of State by President William Henry Harrison. He would continue in this post until 1843, serving under President John Tyler.
On Jan. 16, 1845 Webster was reelected to the Senate. He took his seat in March 1845, and resigned in July 1850 to again become the U.S. Secretary of State. He carried out this role under President Millard Fillmore from July 23, 1850 to Oct. 24, 1852.
Webster’s political stances were not without controversy, however, especially his support of the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850. Although he opposed slavery, he mistakenly believed that this law, which was disastrous to slaves escaping to freedom, would preserve the Union. Webster’s backing for the legislation distressed his abolitionist constituents, ending his political career.
Next week: Daniel Webster’s Marshfield, Mass., estate, his death, and family notes.