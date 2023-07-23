WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE seized the assets of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire in 1816, the school’s board of trustees refused to give up. This takeover of the school to create a new public institution, Dartmouth University, had been enabled by a bill passed that year by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. William Plumer.
The Trustees of Dartmouth College brought suit in New Hampshire Superior Court claiming that the state’s actions were unconstitutional. In September 1817 the Court determined that New Hampshire had the right to break the 1769 charter establishing Dartmouth College that had been issued by King George III of England to the Rev. Eleazar Wheelock.
The trustees appealed the 1817 decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, hiring Boston attorney Daniel Webster to represent them. Webster was a New Hampshire native who had graduated from Dartmouth College in 1801. He had a great attachment to the school where he and his brother, attorney Eleazar Webster (Dartmouth class of 1804), had received their formative education.
The Supreme Court case was called Trustees of Dartmouth College v. Woodward. William Woodward was the former secretary-treasurer of the college who was now serving in the same position at Dartmouth University. Webster brought in another attorney to assist him, Joseph Hopkinson of Philadelphia, who was then a U.S. congressman representing Pennsylvania.
On March 10, 1818, Webster appeared in front of the seven-member Supreme Court, with the eminent Chief Justice John Marshall (1755-1835) presiding. Webster argued that Dartmouth College was established as a private corporation and as such was protected from interference by the state government under the contracts clause of the U.S. Constitution. He disputed the opposing counsels’ argument that this clause did not apply to private charities, such as Dartmouth College.
After a masterful four-hour speech focusing on the legalities, Webster softened his demeanor as he began speaking of the more human and subjective elements of the case. In his 1883 biography, “Daniel Webster – American Statesman,” Henry Cabot Lodge wrote of this “outbreak of feeling:” “… his eyes filled with tears, his lips quivered, his voice choked. In broken words of tenderness, he spoke of his attachment to the college, and his tones seemed filled with the memories of home and beyond…”
Webster concluded by appealing to Chief Justice Marshall directly, saying, “Sir, you may destroy this little institution; it is weak; it is in your hands! I know it is one of the lesser lights in the literary horizon of our country. You may put it out. But if you do so you must carry through your work! You must extinguish, one after another, all those greater lights of science which for more than a century have thrown their radiance over our land. It is, sir, as I have said, a small college. And yet there are those who love it.”
Hopkinson spoke to the justices on March 12, when he directly challenged the arguments presented by the opposing attorneys. Chief Justice Marshall decided to carry the case into the 1819 session. In the months that passed until then, Webster felt confident that he could counter any new arguments that the opposition could bring forward.
The state was not granted the opportunity to argue its case again, however. On Feb. 2, 1819, Chief Justice Marshall announced that the Court had made its decision. The vote had been six to one, with Chief Justice Marshall writing the majority opinion.
The Court had concluded that New Hampshire had violated the U.S. Constitution by dissolving the school’s charter, therefore depriving the Trustees of their rights. This opinion reversed the 1817 decision of the New Hampshire Superior Court. The result would be that Dartmouth University would cease to exist and Dartmouth College would be restored. New Hampshire would not establish its own university until 1866.