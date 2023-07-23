stamp

In 1969, the U.S. Postal Service issued a special 6¢ postage stamp in honor of the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Trustees of Dartmouth College vs. Woodward case in 1819.

 WIKIMEDIA

WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE seized the assets of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire in 1816, the school’s board of trustees refused to give up. This takeover of the school to create a new public institution, Dartmouth University, had been enabled by a bill passed that year by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. William Plumer.

The Trustees of Dartmouth College brought suit in New Hampshire Superior Court claiming that the state’s actions were unconstitutional. In September 1817 the Court determined that New Hampshire had the right to break the 1769 charter establishing Dartmouth College that had been issued by King George III of England to the Rev. Eleazar Wheelock.