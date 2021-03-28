WHEN THE 82ND FIGHTER Group was deactivated on Oct. 2, 1949, it appeared that the fate of Grenier Air Force Base in Manchester was sealed. With the dismantling of this long-range fighter escort unit of the Strategic Air Command, the other components of the 82nd Fighter Wing at Grenier were also discontinued.
These included the support squadrons that operated the military facility. The busy air base that had once had a personnel force of over 1,400 would now be quiet.
However, there would still be a substantial military presence at Grenier, as a portion of airfield property would continue to serve as headquarters of the New Hampshire Air National Guard (NHANG), as it had since its 133rd Fighter Squadron was activated in April 1947.
Manchester’s municipal airport had come under military control in December 1940, and after a short and intense period of construction the new air base began operating in the spring 1941.
At that time the U.S. Army Air Forces permitted limited use of the field for civilian aviation, but this would no longer be possible after the summer of 1941.
With military control of Grenier seeming to be a long-term reality, in 1947 local business and political leaders began to lobby for an arrangement that would allow joint Air Force/civilian use of the airfield.
By early 1950, however, the situation had changed drastically.
The Air Force had reduced its staff at Grenier to one lieutenant, a small number of enlisted men, and a few civilian employees.
The announcement was made that the Air Force property at Grenier would be turned over to the city of Manchester. By mid-June 1950 arrangements were well under way, with the expected transfer to be completed in July 1950.
On June 25, 1950 Communist North Korea invaded pro-western South Korea.
Backed by the Soviet Union, around 100,000 soldiers from the Korean People’s Army of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) crossed the 38th parallel into the Republic of Korea (South Korea).
President Harry Truman and his administration were caught off guard by the attack.
The decision was swiftly made that the United States of America would back the South Koreans. Suddenly, the U.S. found itself on a war footing. With this altered circumstance, the transfer of ownership of the Grenier AFB property to the city was put on hold, and the Air Force began the process of reconstituting its general operations in Manchester.
At the end of August 1950, the 334 officers and airmen of the NHANG’s 133rd Fighter Squadron left Grenier for a two-week training exercise at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine.
Among the planes flown to Dow Field by the New Hampshire pilots were several F-47D Thunderbolts, surplus World War II fighter planes that had been assigned to the 133rd in 1947.
Upon departing Manchester, the NHANG turned its facilities over to the 131st Fighter Squadron and its allied units.
The 131st, headquartered at Barnes Airport in Westfield, Mass.,, was part of the 67th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
The Wing had just acquired F-51 Mustang fighter planes, and one of the purposes of the training was to instruct its pilots, ground crews, and specialists on the aircraft. The hundreds of visiting airmen were permitted use of all of Grenier’s amenities.
According to an article in “The Boston Globe” on Aug. 6, 1950, “Use of the local facilities by the out-of-state units was made possible several months ago by an agreement of Brigadier General Charles F. Bowen, [New Hampshire] State Adjutant General, and representatives of the city of Manchester. The city is in the process of becoming owner of the facilities declared surplus some time ago … In addition to the flying fields, take-off and landing strips, huge main hangar, workshops, etc. there are more than 100 buildings, including barracks, hospital, mess and recreation halls, chapel, theatre and canteens.”
The men of the NHANG returned to Grenier on Aug. 12, the same day that the Massachusetts air guardsmen returned home.
The following day 200 officers and 1,100 airmen of the 52nd New York Fighter Wing arrived at Grenier, where they similarly took over the base for a two-week training period.
