IN 1622, TWO Englishmen, Capt. John Mason and Sir Ferdinando Gorges, were granted a vast area of land that comprised much of what are now the states of Maine and New Hampshire. They created the Company of Laconia to oversee their interests.
In 1623, one of their countrymen, David Thompson, established a fish-processing venture on their territory, at what is now Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire. The small fortified habitation, called Pannaway, seemed viable at first, but by 1630 the enterprise had collapsed. This failed attempt at colonization, however, was not the end of efforts by the English to establish a permanent settlement at the mouth of the Piscataqua River.
In 1629, the Mason-Gorges grant was divided, with Gorges taking control of the territory north and east of the Piscataqua River (in present day Maine), and Mason becoming the proprietor of the land south and west of the river (in present day New Hampshire). Mason named his territory New Hampshire in honor of County Hampshire in southern England.
In 1630, the Company of Laconia took possession of what was left of the Pannaway settlement. That year, two English ships, the Warwick and the Pied Cow, arrived in the Piscataqua River. Military officer and explorer Capt. Walter Neale was aboard the Warwick. He had been hired by the Company as agent to oversee the development of a stable colony in the Piscataqua River estuary.
Neale took over the large stone house that had been built for Thompson at Pannaway. At this time there were only a few scattered colonists living in the area. In the following months, under Neale’s leadership, a more defined settlement began to emerge and consolidate on the west bank of the Piscataqua River near a natural harbor located a short distance from the Atlantic Ocean.
During his time in New Hampshire, Neale carried out another mission for the Company of Laconia. He explored the interior of the Mason grant as far west and north as the White Mountains. His purpose was to gain knowledge of the landscape and of the natural resources available for future exploitation.
Apparently, Neale found time to engage in the fur trade with the Abenaki people. Records indicate that, in June 1633, he had in his possession over 385 pounds of beaver and otter skins, and the skins of 17 martins, three foxes, three raccoons, and 14 muskrats.
After Neale returned to England in July 1633, the Piscataqua settlement, known as Strawbery Banke, continued to grow. In 1641, the New Hampshire plantations which included Strawbery Banke, Dover, and Stratham agreed to be governed by the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Each town sent an elected representatives to serve in the Massachusetts Legislature.
In 1653, the citizens of Strawbery Banke petitioned the government of Massachusetts for their village to be incorporated as a township. The document read, in part, “…whereas the name of this plantation at present being Strawbery Banke, accidentally so called by reason of a banke where strawberries was found in this place, now we humbly desire to have it called Portsmouth.” It was named after a prominent seaport in County Hampshire, England. The petition was granted, and over the following decades Portsmouth’s economy was sustained by a combination of fishing, lumbering, farming, shipbuilding, and trade.
The Province of New Hampshire was established by royal charter in 1679, with Portsmouth designated as the seat of government. The Province remained under the control of Massachusetts until 1686 when New Hampshire was forced to become part of the new Dominion of New England. Through this ill-fated experiment, the charters of the New England and mid-Atlantic colonies were revoked (with the exception of Delaware and Pennsylvania). One governor was appointed to oversee the combined colonies. The Dominion was so unpopular that it collapsed in 1689, resulting in many legal and political conflicts that needed to be resolved.
In 1690, the Province of New Hampshire rejoined Massachusetts. This arrangement lasted until 1741, when governance of the two provinces was separated. New Hampshire now had its own governor appointed by the English crown. The Royal Governors of New Hampshire were Benning Wentworth (in office 1741-1766), and John Wentworth (in office 1767-1775). Exeter then served as New Hampshire’s Revolutionary War capital.