jackson house
Portsmouth’s 1664 Richard Jackson House is the oldest house in New Hampshire. It is now a house museum operated by Historic New England; c.1900 photo courtesy of the Library of Congress. 
 
 
 Library of Congress

IN 1622, TWO Englishmen, Capt. John Mason and Sir Ferdinando Gorges, were granted a vast area of land that comprised much of what are now the states of Maine and New Hampshire. They created the Company of Laconia to oversee their interests.

In 1623, one of their countrymen, David Thompson, established a fish-processing venture on their territory, at what is now Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire. The small fortified habitation, called Pannaway, seemed viable at first, but by 1630 the enterprise had collapsed. This failed attempt at colonization, however, was not the end of efforts by the English to establish a permanent settlement at the mouth of the Piscataqua River.