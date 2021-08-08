ALL THAT WAS KNOWN was that an unoccupied farmhouse on the U.S. Air Force’s New Boston Bombing Range had been on fire on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 18, 1951.
After the flames had been put out, the body of a young woman had been found stuffed in a cupboard on the second floor of the wooden building, where the flames had been concentrated.
Also found was a thermos bottle that had recently contained gasoline.
There was nothing at the scene that could identify the dead woman. She was dressed in black, appeared to be in her 20s, had brown hair, was about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and was of medium build. There was no handbag or coat that could have contained identifying documents. There was only a pack of cigarettes in the pants pocket that had a New Jersey tax stamp affixed to it.
A perplexing detail was that the body was toothless. In this era, dental care was not as sophisticated or as available as it is today. It would not have been unusual for a young adult to have false teeth. If this were the case, however, then where were the teeth? An autopsy would later reveal that the victim had been six months pregnant.
When determining how the woman would have been able to enter the boarded-up house, State Police Sergeant John Conti and Hillsborough County Solicitor Conrad Danais investigated a lean-to shed attached to the back of the building. There they found an entry door to the house that opened easily as it had a broken lock. While in the shed, they noticed a loose foundation stone, under which they discovered a foil-wrapped package containing lipstick, a pair of women’s dark rimmed eyeglasses, $1.90 in cash, and the missing false teeth.
It was theorized that the victim may have been connected to Grenier Air Force Base as she had died on restricted Air Force property. Hillsborough County High Sheriff Thomas G. O’Brien worked with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) to determine the whereabouts of all the WAFs (members of the Women’s Air Force) stationed at the base, as well as the female civilian workers employed there. They were all located.
The deceased woman did not fit the description of a known missing person in New Hampshire. To be certain that every young adult female in New Boston was accounted for, Police Chief Kenneth Purington interviewed local residents, and also asked them if they had seen anything unusual happening at the bombing range prior to the fire. He found nothing new to report.
Articles detailing the New Boston mystery appeared in newspapers across the country, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office put out a multi-state alarm seeking information.
Two days later, a police officer working at the Trenton, N.J., Missing Persons Bureau matched the description of the New Boston body with that of a missing local woman, 27-year-old Gertrude C. White.
Gertrude had been reported missing on Monday after she had failed to meet up with two women friends for a Sunday dinner, and then hadn’t shown up for her bank teller’s job the next day.
As soon as Gertrude’s maternal uncle, Merton Emmons, also of Trenton, was notified of the situation, he called Sheriff O’Brien in Manchester to inform him that the dead woman may be his missing niece. He told O’Brien that his wife had mentioned to him that Gertrude had bought a set of black clothes on Friday, Nov. 16. He said that his wife’s friend had seen Gertrude on Friday evening at the train station, dressed in black and was waiting for a northbound train.
O’Brien got Mrs. Emmons on the phone. He asked her if Gertrude had a boyfriend at Grenier Air Force Base. This could be a clue to explaining the pregnancy and her presence on the bombing range. She responded that Gertrude didn’t have a boyfriend, but that, of course, her niece knew New Boston well. She had been born in the town, and had lived there until 1938 when her parents had divorced. In fact, her father, Calvin White, was still living in New Boston.
Next week: The body is identified as Getrude C. White, and more details emerge.