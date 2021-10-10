THE EARLIEST BOOK-LENGTH history of New Hampshire’s first established city, the “History of Manchester” by C.E. (Chandler Eastman) Potter, was published in 1856. The book included the official report of the Centennial Celebration of the Incorporation of Derryfield which took place in City Hall on Oct. 22, 1851.
This occasion marked the 100th anniversary of Manchester’s founding as the small town of Derryfield in 1751.
The town’s name was changed in 1810 to Manchester in honor of the great industrial city in England. By 1851, Manchester was the largest mill town under development in the United States. It attracted thousands of people eager to take advantage of opportunities for financial and social gain.
The speeches — and one epic poem — delivered that day to packed audiences included moments of reflection with touches of humor. Unfortunately, the tone became uncomfortable during the evening program when speakers representing the old families of Derryfield reacted to unflattering descriptions of their native town expressed by some of the city’s newer residents.
One of these native sons, Joseph Kidder, was angered by mentions made from the podium about the uneducated state of his ancestors and their neighbors in Derryfield. Kidder was the last speaker on the agenda. He ended the proceedings on a sour note.
“It has been remarked here today that until recently no son of Old Derryfield has ever been a member of any college,” Kidder said. “This reminds me of the old saying, which I hope will not be taken as an offense by any here tonight, that whenever there were any fools in the family, they were always sent to college. I suppose this to be the reason why no more children were ever educated from Old Derryfield.”
The reality was that Derryfield had been a poor town, and even the most prosperous families likely could not afford to send their sons to college.
In his book, C. E. Potter did not comment on the commotion that arose regarding the matter of education, but he may have empathized with Kidder. Both Potter, who was originally from Concord, and Kidder had studied at Pembroke Academy as teenagers, and neither of them had attended college. Both men were natural writers, and both had been engaged in the newspaper business in their early careers.
While Potter is known for his published histories, Kidder is remembered for faithfully keeping a diary from 1838 until his death in 1902. Here he recorded his thoughts about his life and the passing world. The collection of Kidder’s 67 handwritten volumes, spanning from 1838 until his death in 1902, is a treasure of the Manchester Historic Association’s archives.
In addition to the section about the 1851 Centennial Celebration, Potter’s book is divided into 29 chapters, each covering a span of time or a set of related topics. Potter’s narrative begins in the year 1001 with the discovery of America by Icelandic explorers, and it ends with a short description of the Manchester Gas Light Company, incorporated in 1851.
Throughout this kaleidoscope of history, Potter serves as a congenial tour guide as he takes the reader from one topic to another. The book overflows with interesting stories, vivid descriptions of landscapes and transcriptions of original records. The book is illustrated with a fine choice of engravings and a few facsimiles of historical documents.
Potter shines in his narrative of Native American history, a subject that had fascinated him since childhood. He includes a detailed description of the manners and customs of the Penacook band of the Abenaki people, of their fisheries at Namaoskeag (Amoskeag) Falls on the Merrimack River, and of the lives of the “Indian Sagamons (Sagamores, or Chiefs)”—Passaconaway, Wonalancet, and Kancamagus.
Potter described the “beautiful Valley of the Merrimack, with all these attractions of fertile planting grounds, and abundance of fish, and hunting grounds of unlimited extent” as being the “very paradise of the Indian imagination.”
Potter considered Native Americans as being “simple hearted” and naïve, but he did not look down on them. He showed deep respect for these earliest inhabitants of Manchester and the region, and he expressed outrage at the taking of Native lands by the white settlers through trickery and brutal force.
