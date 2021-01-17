DURING WORLD WAR II over 12,000 men and women from Manchester — which had a population of only around 77,000 — served in the U.S. military. Over 300 Manchester servicemen were lost or killed during the war. It was a difficult time for local families.
The last year of the war, 1945, saw the local USO (United Service Organizations) continuing with its morale-boosting programs that served the soldiers at Grenier Field while engaging the local community. For example, the USO Club for Service Men (called the Downtown USO) held a Valentine’s Day dance on Feb. 9 featuring the Grenier Field orchestra. This same group played again at a hall at the air base on Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day dance sponsored by the USO and the Jewish Welfare Board. These two organizations also put on regular weekly parties at the Jewish Community Center on Hanover Street for the Jewish servicemen.
In 1945 the USO Women’s Center (known as the Myrtle Street USO) continued to provide programs for women working in the defense industries, for mothers of servicemen, and for GIs and their wives. That year the USO club for Black soldiers at Grenier Field also continued with its hospitality programs, and its dances and other social activities.
The news on May 8, 1945, that the Allies had accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender, on what is known as VE (Victory in Europe) Day, was met with joy. However, the mood in Manchester was subdued as the war was still raging in Asia. This situation was on the minds of the 62 servicemen’s mothers who attended the annual Mother’s Day breakfast held at the Myrtle Street USO on May 13. Some were Gold Star Mothers who had lost sons in the war. The guests were warmly praised for “the brave manner in which they faced wartime anxiety and sorrow.”
On Aug. 14, 1945, Americans learned that Japan had surrendered. Although the official VJ (Victory over Japan) Day would not occur until Sept. 2 when formalities were completed, on this summer day it was certainly time to celebrate. In a 2006 interview of local women who had volunteered for the USO during the war, the late Muriel (McDonald) “Mim”
Sprague recalled the moment: “Oh, big celebration! Elm Street, everybody was down on Elm Street yelling and screaming … just happiness! Everybody’s so happy. Everybody’s coming home.”
Another interviewee, the late Faye (Johnson) L’Ecuyer related her experience, “I happen to be downtown and everybody started coming downtown when they said ‘The war was over!’ They were out in the street, there were so many people, and the bells were tolling. They pushed me up right in front of the Puritan ice cream parlor, on Hanover Street and Elm. They pushed me up against somebody, and he says, ‘Oh! Look at this beautiful woman! Let me talk to you! What do you think of all this? What do you think of all the excitement down here?’ I said ‘Geeze! It looks like three New Years wrapped up into one!’”
It turned out that Faye was being interviewed for a local radio station’s live broadcast. She continued, “So, I was on the radio here, and my brother, Bob, was in New York City, a sailor. He was on the radio as well when the Japanese surrendered. I got a big kick out of that, the both of us were on the radio. A lot of excitement!” She mentioned that in Manchester, “They were hugging each other, and everybody was so happy. I wish it was like that today, the camaraderie was just out of this world.”
The Myrtle Street USO reported in the Manchester Leader newspaper that the news of the Japanese surrender “was received with mixed emotions of gratitude and elation.” On Aug. 15 the club held a celebration dinner “followed by much merry-making and fun.” The Downtown USO put on a big Victory Dance on Aug. 16 that was attended by 200 couples. Celebrating were soldiers from Grenier Field, local servicemen from different branches of the military who were on furlough, and some who had been discharged. The USO’s junior hostesses served as dance partners for the evening, as they had at many previous dances at the club.
.
Next week: The end of the road for the World War II USO clubs in Manchester.
.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester. Contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter.