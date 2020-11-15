BY THE END OF 1942, the USO Women’s Center on Myrtle Street in Manchester had become a significant force for good in the community. In its early months the Women’s Center established the Service Men’s Mothers Club to provide chaperones for dances, to host GIs and Army nurses from Grenier Field in their homes, and to organize family-oriented activities. The Women’s Center also created a second volunteer group made up of young, single women. Manchester was the first of the USO Women’s Centers to name such a group the Victory Belles. This title soon caught on and many other USO Women’s Centers in the United States began calling their own similar volunteer groups the Victory Belles.
By providing dance partners and sisterly companionship for young GIs, the Victory Belles performed a function similar to the one carried out by the junior hostesses at the USO Club (known as the USO Men’s Center) in downtown Manchester. After a few months, some of Manchester’s Victory Belles found that they wanted to play a larger role in supporting the war effort. By late summer 1942 several members of the group had enrolled in a 10-week course in airplane mechanics conducted at Dow Army Airfield in Bangor, Maine. The course prepared them for civilian jobs working on warplanes at Grenier Field.
On Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, 1942, a formal dance was held at the USO Women’s Center to honor the Victory Belles, who had graduated from the program, and who were now officially “mechanical airplane assistants.” Among these was the Victory Belles’ president, Constance Parks. The other “girl mechanics” at the dance were Kay Duda, Effie Varsame, Jennie George, Julia Oleznowitz, Norma Phinney, and Mildred Robinson.
On Nov. 10, 1942, the Manchester Leader newspaper reported that “(recently) the Victory Belles held a discussion at which they decided that social activities were of minor importance in comparison to total preparedness in the event of any type of disaster caused by flood, epidemic or war. As a result … the girls formed full classes in first aid, home nursing and in mass feeding …” They also “set to work addressing envelopes for the War Bond office and over the week-end completed some 1,000 envelopes.”
Although the Victory Belles incorporated disaster training and service projects into their schedules, they still went on with the morale-boosting aspects of their work. During the 1942 holiday season the USO Women’s Center was bustling with activity, with the Victory Belles proving themselves to be essential in carrying out an ambitious social events calendar. The Manchester Union reported on Dec. 22, “The spirit of Christmas pervades the USO this week, for every night during the holiday season a special activity is planned in which Victory Belles, soldiers, parents, service men and their wives, women defense workers and Service Men’s Mothers will participate.”
On Friday, Dec. 25, 1942 the stately Victorian mansion at 235 Myrtle St. that was home to the USO Women’s Center was the scene of an all-day open house and party hosted by the Victory Belles. The beautifully decorated house featured a manger loaned by the Association Canado-Américaine, a local Franco-American cultural organization. In the front room was a Christmas tree decorated with wrapped gifts labeled for boys and girls, assuring that any child who visited on Christmas day or over the weekend would go home with something special.
As reported in the Manchester Leader, at the open house “Soldiers and defense workers obliged to be away from their homes during the holiday season were royally entertained … During the afternoon guests sat about the fire place singing carols and popping corn, following which a buffet supper was served.” Afterward, a corporal from Grenier Field, dressed as Santa Claus, distributed small gifts to everyone, as well as noisemakers.
Some of the Victory Belles may have questioned the value of the group’s social activities. But their kindness, as well as the contributions of numerous other volunteers, certainly meant a great deal to the soldiers who found “A Home Away from Home” at the USO Women’s Center. In 1942, the Center received over 50 Christmas cards from former Grenier Field servicemen who remembered their friends in Manchester with fond appreciation.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester; contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com.