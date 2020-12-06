THE HARSH REALITIES of World War II loomed large in the daily lives of both the ordinary citizens of Manchester and of their temporary neighbors — the military personnel stationed at Grenier Field. The USO operations in the city proved to be essential in maintaining the morale and resolve of both groups by providing entertainment, social activities, moral support, educational programs and outlets for meaningful volunteerism.
The USO (United Services Organization) had been established as a national nonprofit in early 1941. During the war, two of the USO’s founding agencies operated highly effective facilities in Manchester — the YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) with its bustling USO Club on Pleasant Street in the downtown, and the NCCS (National Catholic Community Services) with its vibrant USO Women’s Center on Myrtle Street.
These facilities evolved over time. For example, in addition to its many other programs, the Women’s Center took on the important role of providing social activities for the wives and children of married servicemen so that they would feel a sense of belonging. Many of these military families lived in Grenier Heights, an off-base development of rental housing built by the federal government beginning in 1942 in an area bordered by South Willow Street and South Jewett Street. Much of this housing still exists, and is privately owned.
A third founding member of the USO organization was the National Jewish Welfare Board (NJWB). By the end of 1942 the NJWB was working with the Manchester Young Men’s Hebrew Association (YMHA) to provide programs to support the Jewish servicemen at Grenier Field. These included suppers and other entertainment held at the 275 Hanover St. building that the YMHA shared with the Young Women’s Hebrew Association (currently the location of the Cumberland Farms store at the corner of Beech Street).
The Manchester Jewish community assembled a group of senior and junior hostesses to organize the socials and to provide fellowship to the soldiers and airmen who attended. These efforts became more formalized when, as the Manchester Leader newspaper reported on Jan. 4, 1943, the NJWB organized a committee of local Jewish leaders “to cooperate with Grenier Field officials in looking after the social, recreational, and religious activities of Jewish men in the service here.” The group was led by Attorney J. Morten Rosenblum, president; Joseph Ekman and Mrs. Benjamin Ulin, co-chairmen; Nathan Ekman, secretary; and Sidney Levin, treasurer.
The committee arranged to take over the Athletics and Recreation (A&R) building at Grenier Field every Wednesday evening for dances, which soon became quite popular. These events were not be restricted to the Jewish servicemen, but were open to all men at the base. The organizing committee arranged transportation for young single women from Manchester to attend the dances, facilitated by the USO Women’s Center, which organized groups of its own volunteers.
Supervising the NJWB efforts in Manchester was Charles Drescher, who had been active in USO Jewish welfare work in the Washington, D.C., area, and who had served as the superintendent of the West Side YMHA in New York City. His duties included conducting religious services every Friday evening at the Grenier Field chapel, visiting Jewish servicemen in the base hospital, and advising servicemen on social and religious matters.
In late 1943 a new A&R building was completed that would more effectively serve the soldiers and airmen at Grenier Field during their off-duty hours. This larger structure took over as the gymnasium for the air base, where prior to this time much of the servicemen’s athletic activities had taken place at the USO Club’s headquarters in the Old Armory Building.
After this new building was put into operation, the downtown USO continued to host some dances and parties, and its hall remained available for bond drive rallies and other special events. And, to the delight of the locals, the former gymnasium section of the hall was converted into a roller skating rink. In early January 1944 a call went out to the public for “second-hand roller-skates for use by the servicemen … The skates must have wood or fiber wheels and the USO is ready to buy any that might be for sale.” The facility opened up for roller-skating parties on Friday, Jan. 14, 1944.
