In 1818 Mary Dyer was forced to accept the likelihood that her five minor children would remain as wards of the Shakers. The children were living in the Shaker community in Enfield, where Mary’s estranged husband Joseph was a devoted member of the religious sect. Her last resort in seeking custody of her children had been to petition the New Hampshire Legislature, which she had done in both 1817 and 1818. These heroic efforts had brought Mary a great deal of attention but no legislative solutions to her problems. Her disputes with Joseph and the Shakers continued.
After leaving the Enfield Shakers in 1815, Mary had learned that she could gain some personal satisfaction by using her considerable speaking and writing skills to influence opinions. In 1818, through her pamphlet, “A Brief Statement of the sufferings of Mary Dyer,” she unleashed a war of words against the Shakers that brought her struggle to public attention in New Hampshire and far beyond.
The Shakers, with Joseph Dyer’s involvement, published pamphlets in their own defense, the “Remonstrance,” in 1818, and in early 1819, “A Compendious Narrative, Elucidating the Character, Disposition and Conduct of Mary Dyer.” This second pamphlet included Joseph’s accounts of the Dyers’ marital difficulties and of the subsequent problems Mary caused for the Shakers. The pamphlet detailed episodes purportedly illustrating Mary’s “malicious disposition,” portraying her as a selfish and immoral woman who had failed in her duties as a Christian wife and mother. Of course, in her own writings, Mary presented vastly different versions of the stories.
Who was to be believed? The story of the Dyers provided fodder for debate as the brochures were distributed, and as disturbing reports of the conflicts were published in newspapers. To support herself, Mary began working as a seamstress. She continued speaking against the Shakers, and published newspaper essays and other literature condemning them.
In 1823 Mary published a 446-page book “A Portraiture of Shakerism.” This included her unflattering narrative of the history and beliefs of the Shakers; a selection of writings by other Shaker apostates; and her account of her troubled marriage and the dissolution of her family in favor of Shaker communalism. On the book’s title page Mary stated, “The author had endeavored, while she exposed to the world the dark side of the picture, to give it no deeper shade than the light of truth will warrant.”
Mary embarked on an extensive book tour of towns and cities in New England and New York state. Aware of Shaker efforts to diminish her, she was always careful to present herself, in dress and demeanor, as a dignified woman who was worthy of respect. She was well-received and was able to sell many copies of her publication. She also delivered anti-Shaker speeches and was invited to preach against the Shakers in Protestant churches. Mary was supported in her travels by a network of Shaker apostates who made connections for her and provided her with lodging and transportation.
In 1824 the Shakers published a book criticizing Mary’s “A Portraiture...” and Mary, in turn, published a book rebutting their criticisms with affidavits confirming her previous reporting. In December 1824 a new divorce law was enacted in New Hampshire that allowed a spouse to seek a divorce when the other spouse joined a religious sect that did not recognize marriage, such as the Shakers. In May 1828 Mary Dyer filed for a divorce from Joseph Dyer. As Joseph contested the filing, it would take two years of antagonistic testimony resulting in all of the ugly accusations made by the two parties again being brought to light. In 1830 Mary, now 50 years old, was finally freed from her marriage when a court granted her the divorce. It was too late for her to seek custody of her children. Her daughter Betsey had died in 1824 at the Enfield Shaker village at age 22, and the four remaining children were now adults.
Mary soon began identifying herself by her maiden name, Mary Marshall. For the next several years she disappeared from public view, living a quiet life in the town of Enfield, where she became a member of the local Congregational church.