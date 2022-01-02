SETH WYMAN JR.’S trip to Buckstown, now Bucksport, Maine, around 1800 yielded $23 in stolen cash (worth around $500 today), and a valuable collection of pilfered goods.
Upon returning to his family’s farm in Goffstown in late December, he decided which of these items to sell, and which to keep. The ship captain’s pocket watch he had swiped in Bucksport became an impressive addition to his wardrobe.
Wyman was then around 16 years old. For the remainder of that winter, he attended the district school near his home, and stayed out of trouble. When the weather turned warm, Wyman helped his father with farm chores, but as he wrote in his 1843 memoir, “…working steady for any length of time was contrary to my nature.”
He also explained, “There were only two kinds of business which I could follow with any pleasure, or even patience, namely, keeping company with the girls, and thieving.”
Wyman had become proficient at shoplifting, but he also wanted to be able to steal cash from stores. He succeeded in his first attempt while visiting Mr. Parker’s store in Piscataquog Village.
The Squog, as the village was called, was situated in what is now west Manchester in the area where the Piscataquog River empties into the Merrimack River at Bass Island. It was the business district for Bedford before being annexed to Manchester in 1853.
One day, Wyman was sitting casually on the counter in Mr. Parker’s store, close to the cash drawer. As soon as the clerk left the room, Wyman helped himself to a fistful of currency. When the clerk returned, Wyman chatted with him nonchalantly for a few minutes, bought some small items with his own money, and then left. He was thrilled that he could now obtain ready cash whenever the opportunity arose.
As he mentioned in his book, “I expended most of the money that I could obtain in waiting upon the other sex; for I had ever been pretty free with the girls…”
As he prided himself on maintaining a fashionable appearance, Wyman particularly sought to steal bolts of high-quality textiles from shops that sold imported English goods. He would bring the cloth to a young seamstress, Miss Hill, who worked for a tailoress in Goffstown. Wyman trusted Miss Hill to expertly make his outfits to suit his taste. She must have suspected that Wyman had stolen the cloth, but likely kept her mouth shut as she was afraid he would expose the fact that the two of them had had a brief affair.
Mr. Parker’s store became Wyman’s favorite place for stealing the textiles he wanted for his wardrobe. After Miss Hill made Wyman a nice pair of pants from wool cloth stolen from the store, he dared to return to the shop while wearing them. He wrote that the “clerk surveyed my pants with a great deal of attention…” Apparently, the man wasn’t sure enough about what he was seeing to accuse Wyman of theft.
In the spring of 1802, when Wyman was 18, he pushed his luck too far. He visited Mr. Parker’s store where he asked for “some of the ardent” (an alcoholic drink). When the clerk went in the back room to get it, Wyman swiped a roll of cloth from the counter and hid it under his cloak. After buying some raisins and finishing his drink, he left and hid the cloth where he could retrieve it later.
He visited a second store, and then returned to Mr. Parker’s for another drink. The two Richards brothers, acquaintances of Wyman, were there and they invited him to have another drink. While enjoying his liquor, Wyman “observed a bundle of cloth lying on the counter, tied up in a red silk handkerchief. Seizing an opportunity when the clerk’s back was towards me, I took the bundle, and placed it within the capacious maw of my trusty cloak.”
Later that day the Richards brothers were questioned at their home about the missing cloth, and one of them revealed that he had seen Wyman make a motion with his arm toward the bundle, though he had not seen anything in his hand. This was enough to cast suspicion on Wyman.
Next week: For the first time in his life, Seth Wyman, Jr. faces consequences for his illegal activity.