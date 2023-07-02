WHEN THE WAR OF 1812 ended in February 1815, a spirit of optimism sprung up in the United States over the possibility that a new era of prosperity was now beginning. Governmental policies conducive to commerce were needed to set the economy on the right path. The shaping of tariff policy was of particular interest to the members of the Fourteenth Congress, which met in Washington, D.C. from December 1815 through April 1816. Tariffs, which were taxes on imported goods meant to drive up the price of foreign imports, could be powerful tools for protecting American industries.
Daniel Webster of Portsmouth was one of six representatives from New Hampshire in the Fourteenth Congress, all members of the Federalist Party. Webster favored imposing moderate tariffs on most products, such as sugar, iron, and gunpowder. He advocated for setting high tariffs on textile imports to protect the new mass production spinning and weaving industry emerging in Massachusetts. He was also concerned about the potential negative effect of tariffs on the international shipping trade that could further harm the economies of Portsmouth and other New England seaports, which were still suffering from the effects of the war. Although compromises were reached, Webster never felt confident that the tariff question could be adequately settled.
On March 26, Webster wrote to his older brother Ezekiel Webster, a lawyer in the town of Boscawen. Webster had decided to leave Portsmouth, writing “I have settled my purpose to remove from New Hampshire in the course of the summer…Our New England prosperity and importance are passing away. This is fact. The events of the time…have bereft us of our commerce, the great source of our wealth.”
Webster needed to increase his income, and Portsmouth was not the place to do it. He had yet to recover from the loss of his house and much of his family’s personal property in the devastating fire that had destroyed a large section of Portsmouth in December 1813. He had not carried insurance on the $6,000 house or on the other property.
In April, Webster and Congressman John Randolph, a member of the Democratic-Republican Party, got into an argument over a duty (a consumer tax) on sugar. Randolph, a volatile individual from Roanoke, Virginia, claimed that Webster had hurt his feelings, so he challenged Webster to a duel. Webster was not interested in engaging Randolph in a shoot-out. Mutual friends intervened to bring peace to the situation, and it ended happily with the two men exchanging conciliatory letters instead of fighting.
Webster returned home after the end of first term of the Fourteenth Congress on April 30. The 34-year-old lawyer considered New York City and Albany, New York, before deciding to relocate to Boston. He had enjoyed the nine months he had spent there in 1804-1805 when finishing his law studies. As biographer Robert V. Remini explained in his 1997 biography of Webster, “Boston meant opportunity, a better and more fashionable life, a wealthier, more discriminating, more cultivated, and better-educated society in which to display his verbal skills and legal talent.”
During the early summer of 1816 Webster and his wife Grace made preparations to move. Webster set up his new law office on Court Street near the Old State House and had his law library shipped there. He hired one of his former law students, Alexander Bliss, to manage the firm. On August 16, his 35-year-old wife Grace, their six-year-old daughter, also named Grace, and their three-year-old son Daniel (known by his middle name, Fletcher) left Portsmouth.
After staying in a boarding house for a short time, the family settled into an apartment in a brick building on Mount Vernon Street, at the top of Beacon Hill. The future looked promising, as Webster was well respected in Boston both for his effective lawyering and for his prominence within the Federalist Party. He quickly built up an impressive list of Boston clients, which included Harrison Gray Otis, a fellow Federalist politician, and one of the wealthiest men in Boston.
Webster ’s legal work would be interrupted by his return to Washington in late November 1816 to attend the second session of the Fourteenth Congress. He had decided to continue representing New Hampshire while residing in Massachusetts.
Next week: Daniel Webster finishes his business in the Fourteenth Congress, and takes on the Dartmouth College case.