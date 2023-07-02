The private correspondence of Daniel Webster

A portrait illustration of Daniel Webster published in “The Private Correspondence of Daniel Webster Vol.1” in 1857; based on a miniature painting by “Miss Goodrich,” undated.

WHEN THE WAR OF 1812 ended in February 1815, a spirit of optimism sprung up in the United States over the possibility that a new era of prosperity was now beginning. Governmental policies conducive to commerce were needed to set the economy on the right path. The shaping of tariff policy was of particular interest to the members of the Fourteenth Congress, which met in Washington, D.C. from December 1815 through April 1816. Tariffs, which were taxes on imported goods meant to drive up the price of foreign imports, could be powerful tools for protecting American industries.

Daniel Webster of Portsmouth was one of six representatives from New Hampshire in the Fourteenth Congress, all members of the Federalist Party. Webster favored imposing moderate tariffs on most products, such as sugar, iron, and gunpowder. He advocated for setting high tariffs on textile imports to protect the new mass production spinning and weaving industry emerging in Massachusetts. He was also concerned about the potential negative effect of tariffs on the international shipping trade that could further harm the economies of Portsmouth and other New England seaports, which were still suffering from the effects of the war. Although compromises were reached, Webster never felt confident that the tariff question could be adequately settled.

