dartmouth
A 1793 view of Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, engraving. Daniel Webster entered Dartmouth as a student in 1797 and graduated from the school in 1801.
Courtesy of the Library of Congress
 
 Library of Congress

Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire, in a section of town that later became part of Franklin. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, and graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover in 1801.

After his admission to the bar in Massachusetts in 1805, he returned to New Hampshire, setting up his first law office in Boscawen. Webster moved to Portsmouth in 1807, where he polished his legal skills and jumped into politics. He was twice elected as a Representative from New Hampshire in the U.S. Congress.