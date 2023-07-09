Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire, in a section of town that later became part of Franklin. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, and graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover in 1801.
After his admission to the bar in Massachusetts in 1805, he returned to New Hampshire, setting up his first law office in Boscawen. Webster moved to Portsmouth in 1807, where he polished his legal skills and jumped into politics. He was twice elected as a Representative from New Hampshire in the U.S. Congress.
In August 1816 Webster left Portsmouth for Boston, where his prospects for professional growth appeared limitless. His new law practice attracted wealthy clients, both corporations and private individuals.
Although now living in Massachusetts, Webster continued serving as one of New Hampshire’s six congressmen elected to the 14th Congress. He was, therefore, obliged to return to Washington, D.C., to participate in the second session of that Congress scheduled to begin on Dec. 2, 1816.
Webster decided to bring his wife Grace to the capital city to stay with him. The couple left their two children, 7-year-old Grace and 3-year-old Daniel, in the care of a trusted local widow. While in Washington, Webster intended to fulfill his duties in Congress while also appearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of his clients.
When he and Mrs. Webster left Boston on Nov. 11 they were concerned over the health of little Grace, who was bothered by a lump on her neck. As this apparent tumor was shrinking, the Websters felt that it was safe to leave her for a while, as they believed that it would soon disappear. The couple traveled by horse-drawn coach through the countryside, spending a week in Philadelphia. They arrived in Washington on Nov. 30.
On Jan. 11, 1817, the Websters received a letter from a friend in Boston, telling them that their daughter was very ill, and indicating that Mrs. Webster should return home.
She and her husband immediately set off for Boston together, and managed to travel the 430 miles between Washington and Boston in only four days. This trip would normally have taken 10 or more days to complete at the usual pace.
In Boston, they found little Grace in a weakened state due to an advanced case of consumption (tuberculosis). They comforted her as well as they could before her death on Thursday, Jan. 23. The burial took place that Saturday, and on Sunday, Webster wrote to his brother Ezekiel in Boscawen, stating, “Mrs. Webster, though in great affliction, is in tolerable health. Our little boy is very well. Tomorrow morning, I set out on my return to Washington.”
To meet his legislative and business obligations, the grieving Webster remained in Washington through the end of the congressional session on March 3. The next day, the new president, James Monroe, was sworn in, and Webster left the city for home.
Now firmly settled in Boston, Webster could focus his attention on growing his legal practice. He was heartened by his early success in his new state, and his interest in judicial matters in New Hampshire faded into the background. There was one New Hampshire case, however, that greatly concerned him, as it involved his beloved alma mater.
The statewide election in fall 1815 greatly diminished the influence of Webster’s Federalist Party in favor of the rival Democratic-Republican party. The new Democratic-Republican Governor William Plumer, and his supporters, were intent on establishing a state university. They decided that the most expedient way to do this was to take control of Dartmouth College which had been founded in 1769.
On June 28, 1816, the state Legislature passed a bill to do exactly that, and to rename the school Dartmouth University. The state planned to establish separate colleges in Hanover focusing on medicine, law, arts, theology, and politics.
Gov. Plumer signed the measure into law, forcibly converting a private corporation into a public, state controlled, institution. However, the school’s board of trustees refused to recognize the legality of the state’s actions, and on Feb. 8, 1817, it filed suit in the New Hampshire Superior Court against William H. Woodward, the college’s secretary-treasurer, to recover the school’s charter.
Next week: Making his mark on U.S. Supreme Court history – Daniel Webster and the Dartmouth College case.