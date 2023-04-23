fire map

The 1813 map of Portsmouth by John G. Hales with the extent of the fire of Dec. 22, 1813, indicated in the outlined area.

 Map image courtesy of the Library of Congress

BEGINNING IN THE 16th century, the use of broadsides was common as a means of advertising, of disseminating news and opinions, and as a call to action for one cause or another.

A broadside was essentially a poster — a large sheet of paper printed on one side meant to be displayed in public view on a temporary basis.

