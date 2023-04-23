BEGINNING IN THE 16th century, the use of broadsides was common as a means of advertising, of disseminating news and opinions, and as a call to action for one cause or another.
A broadside was essentially a poster — a large sheet of paper printed on one side meant to be displayed in public view on a temporary basis.
In the weeks after the devastating fire of Dec. 22, 1813, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a Boston printer published two versions of a broadside about the tragedy, both approximately 17 inches tall by 11 inches wide.
The intent of this document was to memorialize the dramatic story of the calamitous fire and to appeal to the emotions of the readers in support of the people of Portsmouth. The piece included a poem titled, “Lines Composed on the Unhappy Sufferers of Portsmouth.” Two of its stanzas read: “The flames tumultuous rage around, And horror marks each troubled face; And ruined goods lie o’er the ground, And desolation covers all the place. And who could view with placid eye, The mother and her infant dear, From ruin and destruction fly, Without one sympathetic tear.”
The Boston broadside, newspaper articles published in several cities, and other publicity, generated an outpouring of charity. Portsmouth had been affected by major fires in 1802 and 1806, and had been greatly aided on both occasions by the generosity of the public — but the need was far greater after the 1813 fire, the most destructive of the three.
There had been no loss of life, but as the broadside’s narrative expressed, “Many worthy individuals have lost their all.” Included were “a number of industrious and aged individuals, who have been their lives long acquiring their property, and by this event have been deprived of the substance, which they had laid up for themselves, and the support of their families.”
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1813, the Portsmouth selectmen held an emergency meeting where they appointed a committee made up of seven local men. This group would receive and distribute the cash gifts sent to Portsmouth for the relief of the townspeople.
The outpouring of aid began immediately. Commodore Isaac Hull, commander of the Portsmouth Navy Yard, arranged for 100 pounds of beef and potatoes to be delivered daily to feed the poor. The officers and crew of the USS Congress collected $700 to benefit the citizens of Portsmouth. This frigate had been built at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in 1799. It was at the Yard at the time of the fire after having previously engaged in combat as part of the War of 1812 off the Cape Verde Islands and the Brazilian coast.
A wealthy politician, merchant, and philanthropist of Boston, the Honorable William Gray, donated $1,000. He owned a fleet of merchant ships so was well acquainted with Portsmouth. A mutual aid fire society in Boston contributed $230. The residents of Groton, Mass., collected $235 and many more donations were received from individuals, churches, and clubs in the state.
Also, several Massachusetts towns sent supplies and clothing to Portsmouth.
Money poured in from other states. Around $12,000 was sent from Philadelphia. It is unclear how much was received from generous New Yorkers, but on Jan. 13, 1814, a meeting was held at the famous Tontine Coffee House on Wall Street in New York City to rally the city’s financial sector. The meeting notice stated, “The distress of the people of Portsmouth…is such as must excite the commiseration of the most unfeeling.”
The financial losses due to the December 1813 fire were estimated at between $250,000 and $300,000. The town’s relief committee received a total of $77,273 in cash donations, which were distributed as equitably as possible to those most in need.
It was understood that the prevalence of wooden buildings in Portsmouth had led to the great destruction experienced because of the fires of 1802, 1806, and 1813. In 1814, the town persuaded the New Hampshire Legislature to enact a law requiring that any building over 12 feet tall constructed within a defined area in the heart of Portsmouth would be made of brick. This law resulted in Portsmouth acquiring its distinctive architectural character that is so admired today.
