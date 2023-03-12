Aerial

Aerial view of the marshy seacoast topography of Ordiorne Point, near Rye, New Hampshire.

 Carol M. Highsmith

NATHANIEL ADAMS, the author of the 1825 history, “The Annals of Portsmouth,” strived to create an accurate record of the first 200 years of his hometown’s history for the benefit of future generations.

This learned gentleman, educated at Dartmouth and Harvard, consulted published works including Jeremy Belknap’s 1792 “History of New Hampshire” and original documents.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter