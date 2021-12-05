In the first chapter of his 1843 memoir, Seth Wyman Jr. wrote, “I was born in Goffstown, in the year 1784, and almost from the cradle was addicted to mischief and roguery.” The book’s title says it all: “The Life and Adventures of Seth Wyman, Embodying the Principal Events of a Life Spent in Robbery, Theft, Gambling, Passing Counterfeit Money, etc. etc. Written by Himself.”
Wyman’s account reveals a man who would not allow himself to be burdened by scruples — though perhaps there was a spark of decency in him after all. He explained that he wrote this “record of crime and folly” out of a “sense of justice due to the world, with a desire that a life which had been worse than useless, may yet prove a benefit to the coming generation in deterring them from travelling in the same thorny path I have trod …”
Seth Wyman Jr. wrote briefly of his family’s history in the early part of the book because he assumed that, “… some notice of my family may be necessary.” From the memoir and other sources, we learn that the earliest Wymans in America came from England in the 1640s to settle in Charlestown, Mass. Seth Wyman Jr.’s grandfather, also named Seth Wyman, was born in Woburn, Mass. in the late 17th century. His grandson wrote admiringly of him, stating that he “was a hunter celebrated for his skill with the rifle, and his daring in all conflicts with the Indians.”
In May 1725 Seth Wyman joined a militia company organized by Capt. John Lovewell who resided in the portion of Dunstable, Mass., that would later become Nashua, N.H. Lovewell and 32 rangers (woodland fighters), accompanied by a Protestant chaplain, marched to the Native American settlement at Pequawket (now Fryeburg), Maine, on the Saco River. There they engaged in a deadly battle with an estimated 60 Abenakis led by Chief Paugus.
Lovewell was killed, and his officers were either killed or wounded, so Seth Wyman stepped up and took command. A total of 16 colonists died during or after the fighting, and an unknown number of Abenakis, including Chief Paugus, were also killed. Pequawket was abandoned. This was the last major fight in the three-year period of aggression by New England colonies against the Wabanaki Confederacy, a group of tribes allied with New France. Dummer’s War, named after Lt. Gov. William Dummer of Massachusetts, was settled by a treaty that enabled Britain to gain a foothold in what is now western Maine.
Militiaman Seth Wyman’s son, also named Seth Wyman, was born in either Woburn, Mass., or Charlestown, Mass., around 1740. He married Sarah Atwood in 1773 in Haverhill, Mass. The couple moved to Goffstown in 1776, where they bought a new farm on the Piscataquog River near Grasmere Junction. As Seth Wyman Jr. explained, “Our country was at war with England … and it was impossible to get any work, or a market for any kind of produce. My father, as a last resort, enlisted in the army.”
Private Wyman was stationed for a time at the Continental Army’s encampment and depot at Fishkill, N.Y., on the Hudson River. He was serving at Fort Ticonderoga at the south end of Lake Champlain in July 1777 when it was surrounded by a large British force under Gen. John Burgoyne. As the outnumbered Americans retreated, Seth Wyman Jr.’s father “was wounded in the side by a rifle ball, and at last escaped from the British only by rolling on the ground till out of the sight of the party who were in pursuit.” Private Wyman then spent several months in the defense of Rhode Island.
After the war, the Wyman farm prospered. Seth Wyman Jr. wrote of his father, “He sustained the character of an industrious, and upright man.” And he wrote of Sarah Wyman, “My mother was a kind, noble-hearted woman, strictly honest, and unsparing in her benevolence to all who came within the reach of her bounty.” He commented, “I leave the contradiction between the character of both my parents and my own, to be accounted for by those philosophers who assert that the moral condition of the offspring depends upon that of their progenitors.”
