WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT of the new 82nd Fighter Group at Grenier Field beginning in April 1947, the personnel level at the airbase grew rapidly. By that summer what had been a skeleton crew of 120 men had grown to a population of over 1,400. In the interest of promoting group cohesion and of maintaining the physical and emotional welfare of the servicemen, a variety of activities was organized to fill their off-duty hours.
During this era, Grenier Field—which became Grenier Air Force Base (AFB) in September 1947—had a vigorous sports program. To start things off, in July 1947 the five best golfers on base, who were chosen through elimination rounds, were sent to compete in the 15th Air Force golf tournament at Selfridge Field in Mount Clements, Michigan.
In the world of amateur team sports, the airfield’s teams competed against other military teams, and also against civilian teams. In early August 1947 Grenier’s baseball team played its first opponent, a team sponsored by the American Legion post in Newmarket, New Hampshire. That summer Grenier’s softball team enjoyed a 36-game winning streak before it was beaten 4-3 by the Marines, a civilian team that was part of Manchester’s Sheridan-Emmett Softball League.
Grenier’s football team, the Mustangs (named after the P-51 Mustang fighter planes flown by the men of the 82nd Fighter Group), played its first game of the 1947 season on Saturday October 4. It won 12-6 against the Flyers from the Rapid City, South Dakota Army Air Base (now Ellsworth Air Force Base). This team had flown to Manchester on Thursday, October 1 aboard a Douglas C-47 Skytrain transport plane. It’s unclear where this game was played, but it was likely at Athletic Field on Valley Street. According to a report in the Grenier newspaper, the Northern Sentinel, “The Mustangs had few experienced men in either line or backfield, but the spirit of such as 285 pound guard Clyde “Humphrey” Burrus was so high that Rapid City’s better team was outclassed.”
The second game of the season was played at Athletic Field in late October against the team from Kearney Air Force Base in Kearney, Nebraska (now Kearney Regional Airport). This time, the visitors were victorious, scoring a last minute touchdown to win 7-0. A crowd of 2,000 fans jostled together in the stands to watch the game unfold.
The base also organized a basketball team that played in the intersquadron league against teams from air bases in Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, and Washington, DC.
Grenier Field boxers competed in local amateur matches, including in New Hampshire Golden Gloves tournaments, and against athletes from other military facilities.
Grenier’s servicemen also participated in bowling matches in Manchester and in regional military tournaments.
In addition to its busy sports programs, the base had an active social scene. The Officers Club, which had been dormant for several months, was reopened on July 19, 1947.
Grenier’s commanding officer Colonel Edwin L. Tucker and his wife greeted around 200 officers and their spouses as well as civilian guests at the gala cocktail reception, supper, and dance. On December 1, 1947 Grenier’s Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Club held its formal opening with over 640 guests in attendance. As reported in the Northern Sentinel, “(Later that month) Christmas parties galore were conducted all over the base with probably the most important one being that held at the base theater for children of all base personnel. Gifts and candy were distributed to the children by Santa Claus after which movies were shown.”
The July 18, 1949, issue of the Northern Sentinel advertised the clubs’ offerings. Of course, both had bars. While the Officers Club touted its free cocktails on Saturdays, the NCO Club advertised its 10 cent bottled beer.
Both facilities had televisions, which was a real treat as these were still uncommon in households—and both put on bingo games. Both held dances with live orchestras, though the Officers Club dances were specifically advertised as being “formal.”
Grenier AFB also operated a Service Club for enlisted men that featured dances and other entertainment, and everyone at Grenier AFB could see the popular feature movies of the day at the base’s own movie theater.
Next week: Two memorable air shows and supporting the local community.