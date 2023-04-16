An item in the Boston Centinel newspaper, dated Dec. 25, 1813, stated, “With the most heartfelt grief we announce one of the most distressing events which has occurred in the history of similar calamities in New England -- the destruction of another very considerable part of the town of Portsmouth by FIRE.”
The paper mentioned that a large number of “houses, stores, stable barns, and other out buildings” had been destroyed. It was noted that “The month of December has been peculiarly fatal to Portsmouth” which had also experienced devastating fires on Dec. 26, 1802, and Dec. 24, 1806. Fortunately, the only losses from these fires were of property, and not of lives.
The 1813 fire started in a wooden barn on the northwest corner of Church and Court streets sometime in the early evening of Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1813. According to the Boston Gazette on Dec. 27, “It is impossible to describe the rapidity of the flames. A few moments past 7…the whole barn was enveloped in flames; and it spread so rapidly in every direction that but a small part of the furniture from the neighboring houses was saved…”
The fire spread in an unpredictable pattern toward the edge of the Piscataqua River when burning cinders drifted on the breeze and landed on rooftops. As Nathaniel Adams wrote in the “Annals of Portsmouth,” his 1825 history, “The attention of the people was divided by these new scenes of distress; the fire was raging in different parts of the town, at the same time. It burned furiously upwards of six hours before it could be subdued, and in several directions it swept all before it, until it reached the river.”
It is estimated that the 1813 fire, the worst in Portsmouth’s history, destroyed 108 houses, 100 barns, and 64 public and commercial buildings, over a 15-acre area. One of the structures lost was the Portsmouth Library…which contained 1,000 volumes of “well-chosen books.”
Many people from surrounding communities came to the rescue, traveling from as far away as Berwick, Maine, 20 miles to the north. Fire companies from nearby Dover and Exeter, with their hand-pumped engines, were effective in saving buildings in the southern part of town. At 3 a.m. on Dec. 23, 40 men arrived from the seaport of Salem, Mass., having traveled 48 miles north to Portsmouth. They provided needed support as the last of the flames was extinguished, and residents assessed their losses.
Newburyport, Mass., 21 miles south of Portsmouth, sent a contingent of 80-90 citizens. One Newburyport man ran into a house engulfed in flames where he rescued a child who was crying out in distress. The Newburyport volunteers remained in Portsmouth through the night of Dec. 23-24 to guard against looters. According to Adams, “The town was at this time infested with thieves; and property to a great amount, which was saved from the flames, was afterward stolen.”
There were skilled pickpockets roaming about. One local man lost a wallet containing $2,000 when a robber cut it out of his coat and then disappeared into the chaos.
A Philadelphia newspaper later published an eyewitness account written by a young lady who had been visiting Portsmouth at the time of the fire. She described how “the assistance of females was required, and freely, nay eagerly given, in forming a line to pass the buckets through Penhallow Street to the water. Females of all ranks were unwearied in their exertions, until the fire was checked.” The importance of women in the firefighting efforts had also been noted after the 1802 fire.
The War of 1812 had brought several U.S. Navy ships to Portsmouth in December 1813, and none other than Commodore Isaac Hull was then in charge of the Portsmouth Navy Yard across the Piscataqua River in Kittery, Maine. Hull had commanded the USS Constitution in its stunning victory over the British warship the HMS Guerriere on Aug. 19, 1812.
According to Adams, the “gentlemen of the navy…with the crews under their command, rendered very essential service. In their conduct was fully exemplified the great discipline in time of danger.” He praised the officers for their coolness, and the fact that their men had executed their orders with “intrepidity.”
