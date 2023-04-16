portsmouthfire
Illustration from a broadside published in Boston, Massachusetts in 1814 about the Great Fire of Portsmouth of December 22, 1813. Courtesy of the American Antiquarian Society.   

 

 

An item in the Boston Centinel newspaper, dated Dec. 25, 1813, stated, “With the most heartfelt grief we announce one of the most distressing events which has occurred in the history of similar calamities in New England -- the destruction of another very considerable part of the town of Portsmouth by FIRE.”

The paper mentioned that a large number of “houses, stores, stable barns, and other out buildings” had been destroyed. It was noted that “The month of December has been peculiarly fatal to Portsmouth” which had also experienced devastating fires on Dec. 26, 1802, and Dec. 24, 1806. Fortunately, the only losses from these fires were of property, and not of lives.