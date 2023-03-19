odiornepoint

The monument at Odiorne Point State Park honoring the English pioneers who landed at that location in 1623.

 Provided by NH State Parks

IN 1623, A SMALL commercial fishing operation was established near the mouth of the Piscataqua River on what is now Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire. It was known as Pannaway, Pannaway Plantation, and Fort Pannaway. This venture was the origin for the histories of both Portsmouth and Rye, New Hampshire. Also, that year two brothers from London, England, Edward and William Hilton, established a separate settlement about eight miles up the Piscataqua River, on its west bank. This was the beginning of what would become Dover, New Hampshire. The Dover and the Odiorne Point undertakings were the first European settlements in New Hampshire.

The leader of the Pannaway enterprise was David Thompson (or Thomson) of Portsmouth, England. In addition to supervising the Pannaway salt cod operation, he engaged in fur trading with the region’s Native Americans. While living at Pannaway, he established an outpost on an island in Massachusetts Bay where he traded with the local Neponset band of the Massachusetts people. The island, located in what became known as Boston Harbor, had been recorded in 1621 by Captain Myles Standish of the Plymouth Colony who made note of it when exploring the coast. The Puritans would not arrive in the harbor until 1630, when they established Boston.