IN 1623, A SMALL commercial fishing operation was established near the mouth of the Piscataqua River on what is now Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire. It was known as Pannaway, Pannaway Plantation, and Fort Pannaway. This venture was the origin for the histories of both Portsmouth and Rye, New Hampshire. Also, that year two brothers from London, England, Edward and William Hilton, established a separate settlement about eight miles up the Piscataqua River, on its west bank. This was the beginning of what would become Dover, New Hampshire. The Dover and the Odiorne Point undertakings were the first European settlements in New Hampshire.
The leader of the Pannaway enterprise was David Thompson (or Thomson) of Portsmouth, England. In addition to supervising the Pannaway salt cod operation, he engaged in fur trading with the region’s Native Americans. While living at Pannaway, he established an outpost on an island in Massachusetts Bay where he traded with the local Neponset band of the Massachusetts people. The island, located in what became known as Boston Harbor, had been recorded in 1621 by Captain Myles Standish of the Plymouth Colony who made note of it when exploring the coast. The Puritans would not arrive in the harbor until 1630, when they established Boston.
Thompson relocated to the 170-acre island with his family around 1626. He disappeared two years later, and may have drowned. Thompson Island, named after him, is located about a mile from downtown Boston, one of the 13 islands in the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area. It is managed by Thompson Island Outward Bound, which offers nature-oriented educational programs. The island is also available to the public for recreational purposes.
With Thompson absent, Pannaway Plantation faltered, and by 1630 it was abandoned. In the mid-1660s the Odiorne family, which had acquired the property, was converting it into farmland. The site, which became known as Odiorne’s Point (later Odiorne Point), remained in the family’s possession until 1942.
In 1899 a handsome stone monument was erected at Odiorne Point by the New Hampshire Chapter of The National Society of Colonial Dames of America. The inscription carved into the granite reads: “Here landed in the spring of 1623 the first band of Englishmen pioneers in the planting of New Hampshire consecrating this soil to the service of God and liberty. 1623-1899” The monument was situated on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
A tract of 265 acres at Odiorne Point was acquired in 1942 by the U.S. government. Houses and other structures were demolished, and a U.S. Army coastal defense facility, Fort Dearborn, was built on the site. It was named after Revolutionary War commander Henry Dearborn of North Hampton, New Hampshire.
The fort was deactivated in 1948, but the land remained in federal government hands. In 1955 the granite monument was moved to the Odiorne Point Cemetery on Route 1A, when the Rye Air Force Station, a manned radar facility, was established. The station was deactivated in 1959, but unmanned radar equipment continued to operate there until 1968.
In 1961 the State of New Hampshire purchased 137 acres of the federal land, and after making improvements to accommodate recreation, opened Odiorne Point State Park in 1972. The Seacoast Science Center was built on the site in 1992. In 2007 the Colonial Dames’ granite monument was moved back to its original location.
In November 2020 a bronze plaque was unveiled at Odiorne Point by the New Hampshire Society of Mayflower Descendants. It commemorates the 400th anniversary of the signing of the Mayflower Compact, which formed the basis for the self-governance of the new Plymouth Colony. The English ship, the Mayflower, carrying the first of the Pilgrim settlers, landed at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts on December 18, 1620. The Mayflower Compact proved essential in stabilizing the colony in its early years.
The plaque memorializes an important connection between the histories of Odiorne Point and of the Plymouth Colony. In 1623 Captain Myles Standish visited the Pannaway Plantation in a desperate search for food to nourish the Pilgrims and other inhabitants of the Plymouth Colony. David Thompson provided him with a shipload of salted cod fish, which was instrumental in sustaining his colony in the difficult months ahead.