As Portsmouth, New Hampshire, grew from a Colonial-era hamlet into a busy seaport with considerable prospects, the construction of houses, barns, and commercial buildings was generally concentrated in a small area of narrow streets near the west bank of the Piscataqua River.
The structures tended to be built entirely, or nearly entirely, of wood. Fire was a constant hazard, especially during cold weather when human activities moved indoors.
Inevitably, fires did break out. Portsmouth recorded its most severe conflagrations in 1802, 1806, and 1813, with the last one being the most consequential. These outbreaks all occurred during the Christmas season.
At about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1802, the inhabitants of Portsmouth were awakened by urgent calls of “Fire!” Flames had broken out on Court Street in a building containing the home of the Hart family and the offices of the New Hampshire Bank. According to a report published in a Portland, Maine, newspaper on Jan. 3, 1803, “The fire was discovered by a gentleman who lodged there who gave the alarm immediately, but before the people could collect, the fire had burst through the walls of the house and it was soon enwrapped in flames, the family having scarcely time to escape.”
Adjacent buildings began to burn, and the fire “spread with such amazing rapidity, that every effort to stop it was in vain till it had destroyed the new market…” Despite the lack of wind, the fire spread rapidly toward the north and east, destroying an estimated 114 buildings in an area extending to the Piscataqua River.
The Portland paper indicated that “the progress of the fire was arrested by the most violent exertions, and by three o’clock in the afternoon it was so far subdued as to give some hopes that the whole town would not be buried in one general heap of ashes.”
The fire had finally been stopped by the bucket brigades. On Jan. 18, 1803, a newspaper in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, reprinted an item that had appeared earlier in a Portsmouth paper. This included a remarkable statement, “Let it be recorded, to the honor of a great number of Females, that after being burnt out of house and home, instead of fleeing from the fire in despair, they immediately joined to the Company…of the hardier Sex, and stood and handed water, until they were at the point of fainting!—dying!”
Portsmouth, which had a population of around 5,500 at the time, was heavily dependent on the maritime trade with Europe and India. The impact of the fire on the town’s economy was not as extreme as what may have been expected, as much of the inventory of imported goods that was stored in the burnt-out buildings was save through the help of volunteers. Also, when the New Hampshire Bank’s vault was opened, its contents were found to be intact.
Despite this good news, hundreds of Portsmouth residents were simply overwhelmed by the destruction of their homes, barns, and personal property. As the Portland newspaper reported, “By this distressing calamity a great number of persons are deprived of a home for themselves and their families, and many of their means of support. Several widows and orphans are left destitute of every necessary of life, and are entirely dependent upon the charity of the benevolent.”
Portsmouth needed help. Local ministers wrote to their colleagues in other towns and cities to request assistance. The story of the fire and its aftermath was published in newspapers in many cities and towns, as were pleas for donations. The funds contributed were collected by a group of five local men organized as the Portsmouth Fire Relief Committee. A total of over $45,000 was received from around the country. The Committee distributed the money to the Portsmouth citizens affected by the fire in accordance with their needs.
Philadelphia had been particularly benevolent, sending a total of $3,000 to the Committee. One of the local fundraisers was a book seller, William W. Woodward. A native of Portsmouth, he recalled in a Philadelphia newspaper of how his hometown had generously helped Philadelphians in their hour of need in 1797. The city had suffered through a devastating yellow fever outbreak that year.
