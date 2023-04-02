fire
The title of an item in The York (Pennsylvania) Reporter newspaper about the December 1802 Portsmouth Fire, published January 19, 1803. 

 

 

As Portsmouth, New Hampshire, grew from a Colonial-era hamlet into a busy seaport with considerable prospects, the construction of houses, barns, and commercial buildings was generally concentrated in a small area of narrow streets near the west bank of the Piscataqua River.

The structures tended to be built entirely, or nearly entirely, of wood. Fire was a constant hazard, especially during cold weather when human activities moved indoors.