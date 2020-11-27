A key mission of the USO Women’s Center in Manchester was to support the “working girls” of Manchester—especially those engaged in war-related work in the local factories. These women were welcomed to participate in the social and educational programs offered at the Center’s clubhouse on Pearl Street. The Center also offered specific activities to help the women form friendships and enjoy their limited time off. These included special breakfasts, parties, and dances for women who worked the night shift, and so could not participate in the Center’s regular activities. The USO Club in downtown Manchester, which primarily supported the servicemen at Grenier Field, also encouraged working women to join in its programs.
The women, both young and older, who worked on government-contracted manufacturing in local factories during World War II, wanted to do their part for the war effort. They replaced the male workers who were serving in the military or had moved to larger cities to work in naval yards and airplane factories. Money was also a motivating factor, as war-production jobs generally paid well — better than what a woman could earn working in an office or a store. And, moreover, the women found satisfaction in learning new skills and they enjoyed the workplace camaraderie.
One event that was typical of the USO Women’s Center’s morale-boosters for the hard-working women of Manchester was a dance held at the clubhouse in January 1942 for the female employees of the International Shoe Company’s Derryfield plant on Tarrytown Road. Servicemen from Grenier Field were invited as the guests of honor. According to the Manchester Leader newspaper, “The girls who attended were given patriotic boutonnieres and the men guests received paper hats and noisemakers to add to the festivities.” A highlight of the evening was when the base morale officer, Captain Walter T. Pulsifer, cut the first slice of a huge decorated cake inscribed “USO.”
When several women who had been involved with the USO in Manchester during World War II were interviewed by the Manchester Historic Association in 2006, they were asked about their jobs during the war. The late Faye Johnson L’Ecuyer had worked at the Anchor Manufacturing Company, located in the Stark Mill in the mill yard (now 400 Bedford Street), where she helped make waterproof metal boxes for the U.S. Navy. According to Faye, “Oh, yeah, lots of women came to work in the factories just like in the big cities...I worked on the assembly line there. They used to have music [blasted from a radio or phonograph]. We were happy to hear the music. They’d play it, so you would work faster, perhaps. ‘Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition. And we’ll all stay free!’”
Faye described working five or six days every week. She added, “We had a half an hour for lunch and then we had a half hour for supper…Then I would work until nine or nine thirty, three nights a week. I remember working Thanksgiving and Christmas…I didn’t mind because I knew the poor kids were worse off than we were, fighting for the war, and the least we could do was work, you know, the hours.” Toward the end of the war Faye helped produce radar equipment at the Granite State Machine Company, located at 448 Silver Street.
Another Manchester firm that was assigned war contracts was the P&M Manufacturing Company which operated in the mill yard. The company had originally made pajamas, but converted its operations to producing rain coats and rain hats for the Navy. The company had paid its workers around $9 a week for making pajamas, but once the factory began producing Navy gear, the pay increased to as much as $100 a week.
One of the interviewees from 2006, the late Muriel “Mim” McDonald Sprague, described her job at the P&M factory, “The slickers [raincoats]…they don’t breathe good, so in order to have the men, you know, their armpits breath they had four holes…Well that was my job, making those four holes. And if I hit the trigger a little too hard, I’d ruin the whole raincoat and I’d have to fix it…” Mim’s machine made a noise like a riveting machine, so her friends called her “Rosie the Riveter.”
