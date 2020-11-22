During World War II, music was a fundamental element in the program offerings of both the USO Club (known as the USO Men’s Center) in downtown Manchester, and the USO Women’s Center located on Myrtle Street several blocks away. The USO Club was known for its sophisticated formal dances and for its equally fun, but more casual, informal dances. These were held in the Club’s hall in the Old Armory building on Pleasant Street. The group that played most frequently at these events was the excellent Grenier Field orchestra, a “big band” made up of professional-level musicians stationed at the air base. When the orchestra wasn’t available, civilian groups would fill in.
The dances held at the USO Women’s Center were smaller in scale as the space for dancing and mingling in the former mansion was more limited. The Center hired local orchestras to provide dance music, and to entertain visitors at house parties and other events. Additional entertainment was found close to home because, among the Center’s hundreds of volunteers, were accomplished singers, dancers, and musicians, and young women eager to learn from them. Also, servicemen from the air base would sometimes offer their particular performance skills. This was the case in September 1942 when Private First Class Victor Genoni presented an informal concert accompanied by Victory Belle Aurelle Bergeron on the piano. Genoni, who had been an opera singer before joining the U.S. Army, thrilled the audience with his fine baritone voice. Another volunteer, Marcelle Trottier, sang several solo numbers and then joined Private Genoni in duets.
With its welcoming, home-like atmosphere, the USO Women’s Center was often spontaneously filled with music. There were two pianos available for anyone to use; a “Victrola” record player; and a free jukebox for playing singles of popular tunes. The Center’s three-woman professional staff organized and directed a singing and dancing ensemble that put on variety shows both at the clubhouse and at other locations. The Talent Troupe took shape in 1942, and it began presenting lively cabaret-style revues and also sang choral music. A few of its members got together as the Radio Troupe to sing live on local stations.
Over the course of the war, the Talent Troupe evolved into the Glee Club. The group performed at the clubhouse on Myrtle Street and at other venues in Manchester. A special event held on March 17, 1945 at the Knights of Columbus hall at 259 Hanover Street was typical of the programs the ensemble put together in conjunction with the Center’s Victory Belles club. A few days later an item in The Manchester Leader newspaper described the event, “Shamrocks, clay pipes and Paddy hats coupled with attractive green and white streamers converted the K. of C. hall into a bit of Erin Saturday evening when the Victory Belles sponsored a dance in honor of St. Patrick’s Day...Highlight of the evening was a gay Irish program which was presented by members of the Glee Club…”
The program featured Irish songs performed by soloists and the chorus, tap dancing, Irish jigs, and the reading of a poem, “Irish Luck.” The bright costumes had been made by the Center’s Sewing Club. One of the participants was 20-year old Margaret Mary (Peg) Sullivan of Manchester. She helped organize the show and was one of the tap dancers. She also had two solo numbers — dancing an Irish jig, and singing “Who Threw the Overalls in Mistress Murphy’s Chowder?” Peg also joined the chorus for the finale number, “Great Day for the Irish.”
A few weeks earlier Peg had enlisted in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, a division of the U.S. Navy). The ceremony took place at the USO Women’s Center, with Peg’s parents as witnesses. Her USO friends surprised her with a big party. She would be activated in May 1945. In 2006, when Peg (Sullivan) Parodi was interviewed for a Manchester Historic Association oral history project, she recalled this big event in her life with pride, as well as the amazing St. Patrick’s Day show.
Correction: In last week’s column the name of Julia Olesniewicz was misspelled. Julia was one of the Victory Belles who became an airplane mechanic at Grenier Field.