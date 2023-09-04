One of the most widely read American authors in the 19th century was Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1836-1907).
Aldrich was a prolific writer of poems, short stories, novels, essays, and nonfiction. His works were shaped by a sense of realism as an astute observer, colored by the romanticism prevalent during his era, and often included a healthy dose of quiet humor.
The author’s death in Boston on March 19, 1907, inspired heartfelt tributes throughout the country. An item in the Daily Kennebec Journal newspaper in Augusta, Maine, printed three days after Aldrich’s passing, read in part, “So light and graceful were his lyrics, so full of fancy his polished prose that to his readers the spirit of youth will forever breathe from his pages… in his death we lose another of the writers whose memories are cherished. … His poems are sweet and melodious, delicate in coloring and pure in form…His prose was in itself poetic and every page shows a perfection of art… now that his pen is laid down forever, his last song sung and his last story told, we realize that our loss is irreparable…”
Aldrich was also a successful editor. His experience in this field included nine years at the helm of the Atlantic Monthly (from 1881 to 1890). The Atlantic, billed as “A Magazine of Literature, Science, Art, and Politics,” had previously published many of Aldrich’s pieces.
Aldrich was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1836. He was a full-time resident for only a few years during his childhood, and as an adult, he spent some summers in town. However, throughout his life Aldrich kept Portsmouth—with its natural beauty, antique architecture, and working-class grittiness — in his heart and in his imagination.
His tender poem, “The Gentle Hand,” was set in Portsmouth. In it, Aldrich describes two young lovers gazing over the Piscataqua River. The verses are written from the point of view of the man, whom we may presume is Aldrich himself. The woman’s is named Lillie (Aldrich’s wife’s name was Lillian), so the poem may well recount an event in their lives.
Quoting from the poem: “The Lighthouse with its eye of fire looked o’er the breakers swell, / Standing all calm and solemn, like some watchful sentinel; / And o’er the undulating lands our stretching eye would mark / Old Portsmouth’s spires tapering up halfway to meet the dark. / Low at our feet the ocean broke in long and frothy rolls, / And like a gem upon its breast we saw the Isle of Shoals!”
Aldrich’s memories of his teenage escapades in Portsmouth, where he lived from 1849 to 1852 with his maternal grandfather, Thomas D. Bailey, were the basis for his autobiographical novel, “The Story of a Bad Boy.” The story was first published in 1869 in serial form in a children’s magazine, “Our Young Folks – An Illustrated Magazine for Boys and Girls.” In 1870 it was published in book form. “The Story of a Bad Boy” delighted readers (especially children) because of its frank portrayal of boyhood antics, which are related without imposing a moralistic tone. In it, the misbehaving youngster is the hero.
This book is considered the first in what would become a new category of popular fiction known as “bad boy” stories. Included in this genre are such notable works as “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” by Aldrich’s friend, Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), published in 1876, and Clemens’ “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” in 1885.
In 1883, Aldrich’s enduring fondness for his hometown and his knowledge of its history led him to publish “An Old Town by the Sea.” This guidebook recounts episodes from Portsmouth’s past, and describes how the town had changed over time.
Aldrich’s amusing commentary enlivens the text. In the second chapter he describes the view along the shoreline in Portsmouth’s commercial district, “Perhaps…one would desire it to be always high water. The tide falls from eight to 12 feet, and when the water makes out between the wharves some of the picturesqueness makes out also. A corroded section of stovepipe mailed (armored) in barnacles, or the skeleton of a hoopskirt protruding from the tide mud like the remains of some old-time wreck, is apt to break the enchantment.”
