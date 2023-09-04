aldrich
Portrait of Daniel Webster, c. 1850, by an unknnown artist, oil on canvas. Courtesy of the Currier Museum of Art, Manchester, New Hampshire
 Library of Congress

One of the most widely read American authors in the 19th century was Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1836-1907).

Aldrich was a prolific writer of poems, short stories, novels, essays, and nonfiction. His works were shaped by a sense of realism as an astute observer, colored by the romanticism prevalent during his era, and often included a healthy dose of quiet humor.