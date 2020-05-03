In the summer of 1861, Thomas Wier, a 47-year-old resident of Enfield, decided to enlist in the army. The Wier family was struggling financially, so after the Civil War began in April 1861, Thomas may have seen an opportunity to earn some income as a soldier. He and his wife, Mahala, had five daughters. The two eldest were married, but the three youngest remained at home and needed Thomas’ support.
On Aug. 23, 1861, Thomas enlisted as a corporal in Company C of the Fifth Regiment New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry. The unit was scheduled to muster in Concord on Oct. 22 for a three-year term. On Oct. 1, the Wiers’ 13-year-old daughter Emma died, and on Oct. 12 they also lost their 21-year-old married daughter Mary Wier Barber to illness. Around this time, Mahala became terribly sick and it appeared that she too would die. Thomas worried that there would be no one left to care for 11-year-old Sarah and 9-year-old Ellen. The Wiers’ other married daughter, Martha Follansbee, was only 18 at the time and had given birth to two boys in the past two years. Thomas likely felt that Martha could not also care for her two sisters. He was frightened that he would die in the war and leave Sarah and Ellen with nothing.
With these troubles burdening him, Thomas was desperate for a solution. He was acquainted with the Enfield Shakers, having lived with them temporarily when he was a young man. He decided that the best thing he could do was to bring Sarah and Ellen to live with them. When the Shakers agreed to take the children under their care, they required that the parent or parents sign indenture papers, which specified that the Shakers would become the custodians of the minor children. The Shakers agreed to feed, clothe and house the children, provide them with an education, and teach them useful trades. When a child turned 21, he or she could decide to become a Believer and remain with the Shakers or to simply leave.
Thomas Wier signed the indenture papers for Sarah and Ellen. The documents were also signed by the Enfield Shakers’ lead trustee, Caleb Marshall Dyer, and by a Shaker woman, Mary Fall. Sarah and Ellen would be raised by the Shakers, with Caleb serving as their legal guardian.
Caleb Dyer, age 61, had begun his own life in the Enfield community at the age of 12 when his parents had indentured their five children. His mother, Mary Marshall, had left the Shakers in 1815 and became an influential activist in the anti-Shaker movement. His father, Joseph Dyer, whom Mary divorced in 1830, had lived as a devout Shaker from 1813 until his death in 1858 at age 84.
Thomas Wier’s military service lasted less than six months. He had contracted an intestinal ailment and was discharged due to disability on May 1, 1862. By the time he returned to Enfield, Mahala had fully recovered from her illness. Because his family situation had now changed for the better, Thomas thought that he would be allowed to bring his girls back home. But Caleb Dyer would not nullify the indenture contracts. However, Thomas and Mahala were allowed to visit their daughters.
Over the ensuing months, Thomas continued to beg for his daughters’ release but Caleb remained adamant that they would remain with the Shakers. In late October 1862 Mahala and her daughter Martha Follansbee visited with Sarah and Ellen. They attempted to pull the girls away from the Shaker village and bring them home. But the effort failed when the girls became frightened and screamed.
As he continued to struggle to get his daughters back, Thomas’ mental deterioration became increasingly evident.
Next week: Caleb Dyer: “I am shot, but not killed!”
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter