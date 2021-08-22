THE INVESTIGATION into the mysterious death began immediately after the body was discovered. On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 18, 1951, the young female victim was found stuffed in a cupboard on the second floor of an empty farmhouse on the New Boston Bombing Range.
The suspicious fire that had threatened to destroy the building had just been extinguished when local officials found the charred body.
News of a death in an apparent arson fire on a restricted U.S. Air Force facility got the public’s attention. From the autopsy it was learned that the unidentified woman had been six months pregnant when she died. Her name was revealed on Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 21, when Gardie Finch of Painesville, Ohio, confirmed that the body was that of her 27-year-old daughter, Gertrude C. White of Trenton, New Jersey.
Prior to Gardie and Calvin White divorcing in 1938, the White family had lived down the road from the house called the Wigwam where Gertrude would die.
With the victim’s identity established, investigators led by Hillsborough County Solicitor Conrad Danais proceeded to trace Gertrude’s movements. Local witnesses were interviewed, and State Police Sergeant John Conti traveled to Trenton to see what he could uncover. The information below was assembled from contemporary newspaper reports and a feature article about the case entitled “The Corpse Wore Black” that was published in the Daily News, New York, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 1952.
On Friday, November 16 Gertrude went to work, as usual, as a teller at the Trenton Banking Company. She left her house key and a check for the next month’s rent on a table in the three-bedroom apartment where she lived alone. She did not leave a note.
At around 5 p.m., Gertrude was waiting for a northbound train in the Trenton train station when she was spotted by a family friend. The woman noticed that Gertrude was dressed in an entirely black outfit. In fact, she had purchased the black sweater, pants, shoes, and turban earlier that week. Though the weather was cold, Gertrude was not wearing a coat.
At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, Alice Conley, the ticket agent at the bus station on Stark Street in Manchester, noticed Gertrude in the waiting room, carrying a tan plastic lunch bag. Gertrude remained in the station all day. She spoke to no one, but sat quietly, reading. At 6:30 p.m. Gertrude asked Alice where she could catch the bus to New Boston. Alice told her that it stopped in front of Moreau’s store, which was just a short walk from the bus station. Gertrude then left the building.
At 7 p.m., bus driver Kenneth E. Lauriat made his regular stop at the J.J. Moreau & Son building materials and supplies store at 1117 Elm St. When the bus door opened, Gertrude was there. She asked if this was the bus to New Boston, which Lauriat confirmed. She told him she needed to meet someone there, and got on. He noticed that she was very pretty, but was dressed strangely in black.
Gertrude sat nervously on the edge of her seat the entire trip. The bus driver had presumed that she had wanted to be left off in New Boston village, but while the bus was traveling on Route 13 along the western end of the bombing range, Gertrude suddenly told him to stop. He let her off on the side of the road and she disappeared into the night.
The place where Gertrude had disembarked was within walking distance of the Wigwam. There was no evidence that she had a flashlight, so it is unclear how she managed to maneuver in the darkness. Gertrude entered the boarded-up building, likely through a shed, and apparently spent the night in the house.
The investigators found evidence that a small fire had been started in the living room fireplace, and that some papers, probably letters, had been burned. Did Gertrude do this, or was someone else in the house with her that night? Who had set the house on fire? Had Gertrude been forcibly pushed into that small cupboard where she died from smoke inhalation, or did she squeeze herself in there voluntarily?
Next week: What would the official determination be — suicide or murder?