ON SEPT. 6, 1905, a headline in the Boston Evening Transcript read, “All Over at Portsmouth.”
This news item and others published in the paper that day related the details surrounding the conclusion of the Portsmouth Peace Conference. The signing of the treaty that ended the Russo-Japanese War had taken place the previous day at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, at 3:50 p.m., ending nearly a month of uncertainty.
The Transcript described the unusual religious service that honored the Russian peace delegation after the signing ceremony on Sept. 5. This took place at 5 p.m. at Christ Church, a grand stone Gothic-revival structure that once existed on Madison Street in Portsmouth.
The recitation of the Christian vespers by Anglican priests was followed by the chanting of Russian prayers of thanksgiving by priests of the Russian Church. The lead Russian diplomat, Sergei Witte, was brought to tears by the beauty of the experience.
This rare ecumenical service for that time period was just one of the events that had been arranged for the benefit of the peace delegates. During the weeks they were engaged in negotiations, the Russian and Japanese emissaries had been able to enjoy receptions, lunches, dinners, and concerts, made possible largely through local connections cultivated by the U.S. State Department.
As a token of gratitude for the generous hospitality extended to them by the people of New Hampshire, each delegation donated $10,000 to the state to be used for charitable purposes.
On the evening of Sept. 5, as some members of the Japanese delegation enjoyed social activities at the Hotel Wentworth, others traveled by train to Boston. This group included the senior Japanese envoy, Jutaro Komura, who was accompanied on the trip by New Hampshire Gov. John McLane.
By noon on Sept. 6 all of the envoys and their staffs had left Portsmouth, bound for Boston or New York. The Russian delegation traveled in a private train.
When it arrived at South Station in Boston, a dozen eager reporters were waiting near the tracks hoping to grab an interview with Witte. They were disappointed when Witte and his fellow passengers exited the train by its rear door with two Secret Service men blocking any access to them.
The Japanese delegation’s legal adviser, Henry W. Denison, was an American who had lived in Japan for 36 years. On Sept. 6 he took the train from Portsmouth to Concord where he met up with William E. Chandler. A distinguished attorney, Chandler was a former U.S. senator and secretary of the Navy. Denison and Chandler had worked together 40 years earlier at the U.S. Treasury Department.
After taking Denison on a tour of Concord, Chandler held a lunch for him at the Eagle Hotel which was attended by local dignitaries. Afterward, Denison and Chandler took a train to Lancaster. This was Denison’s childhood hometown which he dearly wanted to see before returning to Japan.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, President Theodore Roosevelt hosted a private luncheon with Jutaro Komura and his assistant Kogoro Takahira, the lead Japanese delegates to the Portsmouth Peace Conference, at Sagamore Hill. This was Roosevelt’s summer home at Oyster Bay on Long Island, N.Y. That night, Roosevelt’s dinner guests at the estate were Sergei Witte and his assistant Baron Roman Rosen.
Roosevelt received warm words of gratitude from both sets of delegates, who had appreciated all he had done to help bring an end to the war. Roosevelt had conceived of the peace conference and had persuaded the warring countries to engage in negotiations. He had then dedicated his administration’s resources to the peace effort, while quietly mediating disagreements behind the scenes.
The world had taken notice of Roosevelt’s diplomatic success. One example was a press dispatch from Paris on Sept. 6 which read, “The newspapers this morning hail the signing of the treaty of peace with profound satisfaction…The document proves that the Emperor of Russia and the Emperor of Japan were inspired by President Roosevelt’s intelligence and tenacity… President Roosevelt was regarded as a man of strong will, and events have proved it.”
In recognition of his contributions to the ending of the Russo-Japanese War, in 1906 the Nobel Prize Committee awarded President Theodore Roosevelt the Nobel Peace Prize.
