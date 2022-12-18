headline

A headline in The Daily Sentinel-Tribune newspaper, Bowling Green, Ohio, on April 22, 1976.

 Aurore Eaton

HIKING SEVERAL hours a day along country roads, highways and city streets in all kinds of weather was a big enough challenge when you had a friend walking beside you. Going it alone added a burden of loneliness to the enterprise.

That’s the situation George Hormell faced as he continued the transcontinental journey that had begun on March 15, 1976, in Portland, Maine. On April 11 his fellow hiker, Scott King, was forced to stop walking to allow his blistered feet time to heal. King rode along with the third member of the team, Chris Hurd, in the supply van until he could get back on the road.

