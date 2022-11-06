The 200th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America was celebrated in 1975 and 1976 through countless events, both big and small.
New Hampshire embraced the American Revolution Bicentennial (also called the United States Bicentennial) in the first official month of the celebration when the American Freedom Train visited Manchester on April 14 and 15, 1975.
On April 18 President Gerald Ford was at the Old North Church in Boston to commemorate the hanging of two lanterns in the church’s bell tower on that date in 1775, the signal that alerted the patriots that British troops were leaving Boston by boat. This was memorialized in the famous line, “One if by land, and two if by sea” in the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
On April 19, President Ford delivered a speech at the Old North Bridge in Concord, Mass., to commemorate the first military encounter of the American Revolution, known as the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
In New Hampshire, one organization, the Meredith Jaycees, was inspired to find a unique way to mark the Bicentennial that would match the energy and enthusiasm of its members. This club was the local branch of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce, a community service and leadership organization for men ages 18 to 35.
The Meredith Jaycees’ Bicentennial project would end up drawing attention from across the country. The plan was simple: two members of the club would hike the entire width of the continental United States on foot, from Portland, Maine, to Santa Monica, California. Volunteering for this challenging journey were Scott King, a 22-year-old self-employed mason, who served as the manager for the project — and George Hormell, the 26-year-old co-owner of the Mug restaurant in Center Harbor.
Another local Jaycee, 23-year-old electrician Chris Hurd, volunteered to drive the supply van and to serve as the advance man and press contact. Scott and Chris were long-time local residents, while George had moved to Meredith in 1972 from his hometown of Melrose, Mass.
Scott and George trained for three months to prepare for the trek. In the end, they were confident they would be able to walk over 25 miles a day on average. They planned to leave Portland on March 15, 1976, and to arrive at their destination 130 days later, on July 22, 1976, after covering a distance of 3,281 miles.
Budget Rent a Car supported the project by providing a new, fully equipped van at no cost. Scott, George, and Chris anticipated that they would be hosted in the homes of local Jaycees along the way. Whenever this wasn’t possible, the van would serve as their sleeping quarters. The gasoline for the trip (estimated at around $700), insurance, and food costs were funded through donations from small businesses in Meredith and vicinity. Other businesses provided in-kind donations of communications equipment, bad weather gear, and additional items. Chris and George each received a pair of expensive hiking boots from L.L. Bean of Freeport, Maine.
The trip was announced in the New Hampshire Sunday News on March 7, 1976. Correspondent Ken Gould wrote that Scott King and George Hormell, “…are making the long journey to call attention to how they feel the nation’s Bicentennial should be celebrated — by hard work and dedication. ‘I’m sure we’ll appreciate our great country more,’ said King.’” The article mentioned that Scott had, as a 17-year-old student at Inter-Lakes High School, “spent nearly $24 of his hard earned money in a telegram to President Nixon back in 1970 because he had been told that the flag in front of his school could not fly 24 hours a day. Governor Meldrim Thomson, Jr. gave his support to the young man and President Nixon gave special permission. The flag was lighted and flown continuously.”
Gould also wrote that “Due to their Maine embarkation, they will spread the slogan originated by the Maine Jaycees, ‘Pride in America Begins With Me.’” He related that “All three expect to have many memories…but most of all they and the Meredith Jaycees hope that more people across the long miles from Maine to California may be encouraged to wave more flags and become more imbued with the Bicentennial spirit.”
Next week: The cross-country Bicentennial trek begins on a beach in Portland, Maine.
