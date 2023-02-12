ON JULY 22, 1976, the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees Bicentennial hikers, George Hormell, Scott King, and their van driver Chris Hurd, learned that they would not be scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Carson’s studio in Burbank, California, was only around 20 miles from they were located, and the show’s staff had been interested in booking them to talk about their unique cross-country trek.
However, Carson preferred not to conduct interviews on similar topics within a short period of time, and on July 20 he had interviewed Plennie L. Wingo of Texas.
The 81-year-old man was preparing to walk backward from San Francisco to Santa Monica, California. Wingo was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “greatest exponent of reverse pedestrianism” for his earlier feats. He would begin his 450-mile journey on Route 1 along the California coast in August and finish in October.
The Meredith hiking team’s expedition had started on March 15, 1976, in Portland, Maine, and they were now close to their goal of touching the Pacific Ocean at Santa Monica. Their project was a volunteer effort sponsored by the Meredith Jaycees and private sponsors in honor of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.
On the morning of July 23, the three Meredith Jaycees and family members of Hormell and Hurd met for breakfast in Alhambra, a city just north of Los Angeles. This would be the last full day of walking for the two hikers.
Hormell wrote in his journal, “The day started as any other—except we had our loved ones giving us encouragement.” At the end of the day they found themselves at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, with the downtown Los Angeles skyline looming in the distance.
The president of the Santa Monica Jaycees hosted the men for the night at his house which was located on a high cliff overlooking Malibu Beach.
They had dinner with the visiting relatives at the Plush Horse Inn, a popular establishment in Redondo Beach on Santa Monica Bay that had been named for a race horse. According to Hormell, “We all had a memorable dinner—good food, tales, and laughs.”
Afterward the hiking team met up with the Jaycees’ president to enjoy some entertainment at a local bar.
July 24, 1976, was day 132 of the cross-country journey. Hormell wrote, “Only 11 miles to go...We had company today! A few Jaycees walked with us for a while…The walk down Ocean Boulevard gave us our first view of the Pacific…” As they approached Will Rogers State Beach, wearing T-shirts with the words “Lake Winnipesaukee-Meredith, N.H.” printed on the front, they were surrounded by television, radio and newspaper reporters.
A friend had decorated the site with Meredith, Bicentennial, and New Hampshire state flags. And, according to Hormell, “Santa Monica had decorated it with Miss Santa Monica and her runner-up.” He described that, when they arrived on the beach, “Scott and I finally decided to just sprint down the beach and dive into the Pacific… I wouldn’t even try to use words to describe the feeling.”
The Associated Press picked up the story of the cross-country hike and distributed a short article about this great accomplishment that was published in newspapers across the country.
Hormell, King, and Hurd had achieved their ambitious goal of traversing the United States from the Northeast to the Southwest, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, an estimated distance of 3,281 miles. The hikers had walked an average of 25 miles a day through all sorts of weather and road conditions. They had faced many challenges, including sore feet and infernal foot blisters. They had visited historical sites and had encountered many people who, like them, were celebrating the Bicentennial.
The hospitality of their fellow Jaycees, the interest of the journalists who interviewed them, and the curious members of the public who treated them kindly, all enriched their experience.
King was quoted in a Los Angeles Times on July 25, 1976, as saying, “Our Bicentennial should be spent looking back on history, learning from our mistakes, and working together so we can still have the nation we all want.”
Next week: More California adventures, and the return to Meredith.