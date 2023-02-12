Will Rogers State Beach

Will Rogers State Beach, Santa Monica, California, named after the famous actor, philosopher, and cowboy.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors

ON JULY 22, 1976, the Meredith, New Hampshire, Jaycees Bicentennial hikers, George Hormell, Scott King, and their van driver Chris Hurd, learned that they would not be scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Carson’s studio in Burbank, California, was only around 20 miles from they were located, and the show’s staff had been interested in booking them to talk about their unique cross-country trek.

However, Carson preferred not to conduct interviews on similar topics within a short period of time, and on July 20 he had interviewed Plennie L. Wingo of Texas.

