ON MONDAY, March 15, 1976, two men from Meredith, New Hampshire began walking westward from Portland, Maine. Their mission was to commemorate the American Revolution Bicentennial by walking across the United States from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.
The walkers, George Hormell and Scott King, were accompanied by another local man, Chris Hurd, who drove a van full of gear necessary for their journey to Santa Monica, California. The men, all in their 20s, were members of the Meredith Jaycees, the service club that sponsored the project.
The transcontinental hike began after a short ceremony at 8:35 a.m. at Fort Allen Park in Portland, Maine. The historic park on Munjoy Hill, which overlooks the city’s downtown and Casco Bay, provided the perfect backdrop for the occasion. Fort Allen Park is the site of a Revolutionary War fortification which later became part of the coastal defense system that included nearby Fort Sumner.
Local tradition holds that Fort Allen was originally named after Ethan Allen, the Revolutionary War patriot from Vermont. It was rebuilt during the War of 1812, when it was officially named for Master Commandant William Henry Allen, a naval officer from Rhode Island.
In August 1813, Allen was commanding the brig USS Argus in a sea battle off the British coast when he was severely injured. His left leg was amputated on board ship in an attempt to save his life. After the Argus surrendered, Allen was taken to a prison in Plymouth, England, where he soon died.
As described in the Manchester Union Leader on March 16, 1976, “The send-off was a warm one but the winds were frigid as two local Jaycees set out yesterday morning… An estimated 40 persons from this community cheered as the men stepped smartly along the city streets in their new boots.” Representatives of the Maine Jaycees and the Portland Bicentennial Committee participated.
The Inter-Lakes High School Band from Meredith played some tunes. Scott King, “…who was suffering from influenza, refused to let it make any difference and proudly presented the key of the town of Meredith to the mayor of Portland.
An emissary from Gov. James Longley of Maine was present to give the men a message to be delivered to Gov. Edmund Brown, Jr. of California. Television crews and news photographers ground out film as the head of the N.H. Jaycees bid the boys ‘God speed.’”
The temperature hovered around 42 degrees that day, which was good for March, but the hikers had to endure a constant cold wind that gusted up to 25 mph.
George Hormell kept a diary of the trip where he jotted down his comments and observations each day. For March 15 he wrote, “I never should have tried out those new boots for so long — blisters – nevertheless we trekked over 22 miles — short of our average, but we expect to make it up later.” George’s and Scott’s boots had been donated by Maine’s LL Bean company. That night George, Scott, and Chris stayed at a hotel in Sanford, Maine.
The next day, Tuesday, March 16, 1976, New England was hit with a Nor’easter that stirred up high winds and covered the region in snow. George and Scott were determined to continue on without delay.
The snow started falling in the afternoon, and the temperature reached only 30 degrees. George wrote in his journal, “Today was a very difficult day for walking — very cold, and snow made the going treacherous… Regardless, we walked 25 miles (just 9 short of the New Hampshire border). Occasionally people would recognize us and give us encouragement. It’s nice to be recognized.”
That evening the three men were hosted at the home of a fellow Jaycee in Rochester, New Hampshire, who fed them lasagna.
On March 17, the bad weather persisted. George noted, “Because of the cold, wind and snow, it took all of our energy to make 22 miles today. The walking was extremely difficult and exhausting.” On a positive note, he recorded, “We were asked for our autographs, photographed and interviewed along the way.” The men stayed at a friend’s house that night where they were treated to a St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage.
Next week: Hiking onward to Concord, New Hampshire and beyond.