On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1905, the chief delegates to the Portsmouth Peace Conference met for the first time at the Naval Stores Building at the Portsmouth Navy Yard.
Several important procedural details for the negotiations were decided upon, including language. It was understood that the discussions could not be conducted in either Russian or Japanese, but that a language (or languages), understood by the greatest number of delegates, and that would facilitate international communication, should be used.
Sergei Witte, the Russian plenipotentiary, spoke French well, but did not speak English, while the Japanese plenipotentiary, Jutaro Komura, was fluent in English, but knew little French. Taking into consideration their language skills and those of their fellow delegates, it was agreed the Japanese envoys would speak English and the Russian delegates would speak French. The drafts for the peace treaty would be written in both languages.
The negotiations were centered on 12 conditions for peace that Komura presented to Witte at the beginning of the talks. Russia had been thoroughly defeated in the Russo-Japanese War, and its delegates anticipated that the country would be treated harshly by Japan in negotiating the peace treaty.
Witte wanted the details of the daily meetings to be made public, in the hope that revealing the severe Japanese stance would gain sympathy for the Russians. Komura, however, insisted that the proceedings be kept completely secret. Although this decree was accepted by the Russians as official policy, Witte had no qualms in providing the press with his personal comments regarding the meetings, and in the process revealing some details of what was discussed.
Witte had a commanding presence, and had become somewhat of a celebrity. He was able to garner a great deal of attention which helped to fuel speculation regarding the deliberations taking place behind closed doors.
On Friday, Aug. 11, a commentator in the Boston Globe wrote, “There is a new autocrat of all the Russians. His ponderous form reclines in a chair on the second floor of the Hotel Wentworth at this moment. His name is not Nicholas, nor Michael, nor Alexis, nor Vladimir, nor Alexander, it is Sergius (Sergei) Witte.
“Witte is the man of the hour, the man in the saddle, the power before the throne. No one knows what has passed between him and the emperor… whatever has been done… in framing the counter proposition that will be made to Japan… has been done largely at the initiative of Sergius Witte.”
These 12 items on Japan’s list, which were understood as demands, were made public by the Associated Press news service. The Boston Globe reported on Aug. 11, “Among the Russian newspaper correspondents, the Japanese conditions… were regarded as impossible, and the opinion was expressed that they would be received with resentment by the Russian people.”
Japan’s demands included cementing its influence over the Korean Peninsula and certain portions of Manchuria in China, obtaining fishing rights in the Bering and Okhotsk seas, and assuring its control over the Russian island of Sakhalin which the country had recently invaded.
Although much of the conference discussion would revolve around control of Chinese territory, China was not a party to the negotiations. The Russian minister to China, Dimitri Pokotiloff, had traveled to the conference from China to provide his expertise if needed.
Newspaper reporters at the Hotel Wentworth in New Market, where the Russian delegation was staying, were excited to see him leaving the building by car at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 accompanied by Witte’s assistant, Baron Roman Rosen.
According to the Boston Globe, “Their departure at that particular hour caused of buzz of comment among the correspondents and guests and gave rise to all sorts of conjectures. It developed, however, that the distinguished Muscovites had departed on an entirely innocent shopping trip, with Portsmouth as the objective point.”
President Theodore Roosevelt kept close tabs on the peace conference from afar. He met privately at his summer home at Sagamore Hill on Long Island, N.Y., with the special Japanese envoy, Count Kenako Kentaro, a man with whom he was well-acquainted. He also met with Rosen, and communicated his concerns and recommendations regarding Russian interests to Tsar Nicholas II himself, through the American Ambassador to Russia, George Meyers.
