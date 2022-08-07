journalists
A group of newspaper correspondents at the Portsmouth Peace Conference in 1905. Courtesy of the Library of Congress.  
 

The Crimean War (1853-1856) was one of the first international conflicts to be reported “as it was happening” in newspapers around the world.

This was due to the development of communications networks centered on the electrical telegraph which enabled rapid transmission of data throughout Europe and beyond. This war was fought between the Empire of Russia against the Ottoman Empire, France, Great Britain, and Sardinia. As would occur again in the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905), Russia suffered a defeat which dealt a blow to its expansionist ambitions.