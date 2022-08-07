The Crimean War (1853-1856) was one of the first international conflicts to be reported “as it was happening” in newspapers around the world.
This was due to the development of communications networks centered on the electrical telegraph which enabled rapid transmission of data throughout Europe and beyond. This war was fought between the Empire of Russia against the Ottoman Empire, France, Great Britain, and Sardinia. As would occur again in the Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905), Russia suffered a defeat which dealt a blow to its expansionist ambitions.
Japan embraced the new technology, and by 1872 was connected directly by telegraph to Europe.
As in the Crimean War, the dramas of the Russo-Japanese War took on immediacy in the public consciousness due to newspaper reporting. Battlefield accounts, as well as related political and economic news, were available to anyone.
The Portsmouth Peace Conference of 1905, which led to the end of the Russo-Japanese War, received extensive coverage. Dozens of journalists were on hand every day from Aug. 8, 1905, when the diplomats were welcomed at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, to Sept. 5, when the peace treaty was signed. The presence of foreign reporters in Portsmouth and vicinity was a particular source of curiosity.
To get their stories into print in the United States, newsmen were primarily dependent on the telegraph system that allowed for the transmission of text throughout the country. They also had use of telephones, but this system was not as well developed (the East Coast and the West Coast would not be connected by phone until 1915).
News could be communicated so quickly and accurately by telegraph that major newspapers, especially in Boston and New York City, were able to publish reports from the Portsmouth Peace Conference in the evening papers on the day they were written. Photographs could be shipped rapidly from place to place by train to illustrate articles.
For the news to reach the major cities of Europe—as well as Saint Petersburg, capital of the Russian Empire, and Japan’s capital, Tokyo — telegraphic messages were transmitted from the United States through an underwater cable connecting Rye, N.H., to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The signal was then carried under the Atlantic Ocean by cable to the coastal town of Ballinskelligs in County Kerry in southwestern Ireland. There the data was transmitted to the newspaper offices in various cities.
For example, the special correspondent for The Daily Telegraph of London sent a dispatch to his employer on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 8, which was published the next day. He was reporting from New Castle where he had arrived in the evening of Aug. 7 in the company of lead Russian delegate Sergei Witte, with whom he was well acquainted. Witte had spent the night at the Hotel Wentworth in New Castle, which would host the two delegations.
The correspondent described how, at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 8, Witte had “stepped out of this hotel unnoticed by the public, but accompanied by a secret service man. I drove close behind his motor-car, and witnessed the landing of Baron de Rosen and the other members of the mission, which took place considerably later than had been projected.
The weather was delightful, but a trifle too hot for the heavy frock coats and silk hats of the members of the peace squadron, who looked warm, tired, and uncomfortable.”
It is unclear where the correspondent was situated when he observed the Russian delegation landing at the Portsmouth Navy Yard after debarking from the U.S.S. Mayflower. He does mention that “the Russians landed in the presence of about a dozen Pressmen…”
The writer goes on to outline the details of the day’s welcoming ceremonies for the Russian and Japanese delegates, and offers his own observations regarding the Russian government’s viewpoint on the anticipated Japanese demands.
This article was accompanied by a piece from the newspaper’s correspondent in Russia. He wrote, “In remarking of the peace negotiations most of the St. Petersburg papers maintain that attitude of skepticism as to the prospects of peace which they have all along observed.” He then summarized Russian sentiments, and referenced a report telegraphed from Chicago that revealed American opinions.
Next week: The story of the telegraph cable station at Rye.