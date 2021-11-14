After marrying Frances (Fanny) Maria McNeil in November, 1856, Chandler E. Potter moved from Manchester to Fanny’s home in Hillsborough. Fanny was the niece of then-President of the United States Franklin Pierce, who had grown up on the property with his sister Elizabeth and seven other siblings. Elizabeth would marry Gen. John McNeil, Jr.. and the couple and their children, including Fanny, had made the estate their home.
A former newspaper proprietor and judge, Potter was also a writer who published a monumental history of Manchester in 1856. While living in Hillsborough he oversaw the farming operations of the estate; continued to command the Amoskeag Veterans militia; and in 1864-1865 was co-editor of two Manchester newspapers, the Weekly Mirror and the Farmer. At some point during these busy years, he took on the responsibility of writing the military history of New Hampshire at the request of the state’s adjutant general.
To piece together the history of the state’s militia units and the details of New Hampshire’s participation in military operations during times of war, Potter studied original documents from state and federal archives including muster rolls, journals, battle reports, official orders, letters, recruitment records, payroll reports and inventories. Potter also consulted published histories and many other sources.
Potter completed the history in two parts, with the first volume published in 1866 and the second in 1868. Each installment was part of Adjutant General Nathaniel Head’s official report for that year. The entire work was also published in book form by McFarland & Jenks printers in Concord. The title of this 793-page book provided a good description of its contents: “The Military History of The State of New Hampshire, From Its Settlement, in 1623, to the Rebellion, in 1861: Comprising an Account of the Stirring Events Connected Therewith; Biographical Notices of Many of the Officers Distinguished Therein: And Notes Explanatory of the Text.”
Many of the archival documents that Potter researched were transcribed and included in the book. The muster rolls alone provide a rich source of data for genealogists and other researchers. Potter’s entertaining and informative narratives, however, are what make the book an enduring example of popular historical literature.
Potter’s military history relates stories that remain well known and appreciated today, including the exploits of Maj. Robert Rogers and his Rangers during the French and Indian War; and the skillful leadership of Brig. Gen. John Stark in commanding the Colonial troops at the Battle of Bennington during the Revolutionary War. There are also smaller items of interest to be found in the text, including the mention of 2nd Lt. John V. Barron, originally of Woodstock. Potter wrote, “He was in many of the hard-fought battles of the War of 1812, and was wounded in the battle of Niagara. He still lives, residing in Laconia, and carries in his leg a memento … in the shape of a ball carelessly fired by some British soldier in the battle … He is one of the few surviving soldiers of that war in the State, still active at the age of eighty-one.”
As would be expected, Potter included a biographical sketch of President Franklin Pierce and the story of his activities in the Mexican War. Pierce had served as a militia officer in New Hampshire before joining the U.S. Army as a colonel in February 1847 and was appointed as brigadier general in March. That summer he led a 2,500-man supply and reinforcement brigade on a march to rendezvous with the army of Gen. Winfield Scott near Mexico City, 195 miles to the northwest of the Port of Vera Cruz on the Gulf of Mexico where the brigade had assembled. Pierce and his men endured three weeks traveling in the extreme heat while under constant threat of gunfire before finally reaching Scott’s army.
In telling the story, Potter quoted extensively from Pierce’s personal journal. As Pierce described one harrowing incident: “Col. Bonham’s horse was shot near me, and I received a (ball) through the brim of my hat, but without other damage than leaving my head, for a short time, without protection from the sun. The balls pattered like hailstones around us at the moment the column advanced; and it seems truly wonderful that so few took effect.”
Next week: More about Brig. Gen. Franklin Pierce from Potter’s military history of New Hampshire.