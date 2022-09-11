The job was finished at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 1874. The underwater telegraph line, which began 620 miles north at the small fishing village of Tor Bay, Nova Scotia, had now landed at its destination — Rye Beach, New Hampshire.
The process of setting down the cable had begun on June 1, 1874, when the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday had begun laying the cable at Tor Bay and then had slowly steamed south as it continued the work.
On June 8, 1874, about 10 miles off New Hampshire’s Isles of Shoals, the Faraday’s cable had come to its end. The ship’s crew had sealed it off and attached it to a large buoy. On July 12, a smaller vessel, the CS Ambassador, arrived carrying more cable. This was spliced onto the Faraday’s line, and a 30-mile length of cable was laid to reach the landing site at Rye Beach.
The line between Tor Bay and Rye was part of an ambitious project carried out by the Direct United States Cable Company, which was headquartered in England and funded by European financiers. The new cable would ultimately connect Tor Bay to Ballinskelligs, a town on the west coast of Ireland.
With the terminus at Rye, this trans-Atlantic line would open up competition within the American/European telegraphy network that was, at that time, entirely controlled by the powerful Anglo-American Telegraph Company.
The plan was to complete the work so that the line would become operational in 1874. The original scheme was to connect the deep sea portion of the cable from Ireland to the town of Harbour Grace on Conception Bay in Newfoundland, which would be linked through another underwater cable to Tor Bay.
Ballinskelligs was closer to Harbour Grace than it was to Tor Bay, so this route could provide substantially more transmitting power than a direct route from Ireland to Nova Scotia.
After the Rye end of the cable was completed, the Faraday and the Ambassador steamed to Tor Bay where they laid the shore end of a second cable, and continued submerging this line in the waters between Nova Scotia and Conception Bay.
There the cable was cut and tied to a buoy anchored close to shore. The two steamers then departed for England to pick up the cable and supplies needed for the trans-Atlantic portion of the project.
The ships began laying the trans-Atlantic cable from its eastern terminus at Ballinskelligs in early September, 1874. The trip across the Atlantic did not go smoothly. The cable broke twice in deep water. When the first incident occurred, only two days were lost in retrieving and splicing the broken cable. Unfortunately, it broke again during a storm, which delayed progress for several weeks. A third ship, the Dacia, was dispatched to join the Faraday and the Ambassador to help in locating and retrieving the lost cable.
Finally, on Nov. 2 the Faraday reported, through a telegraph message sent to Ireland along the new line, that the deep-sea cable had been retrieved in good condition and had been successfully spliced.
The ships reached Tor Bay by mid-November and continued on to Harbour Grace. The crews worked valiantly to try to finish the project by the end of 1874, but winter weather set in, and it was difficult to find adequate supplies and fuel.
Also, the cable company was mired in disputes regarding the legality of landing its cable in Newfoundland. The completion of the project was delayed until the spring of 1875.
Meanwhile, the cable company constructed a handsome telegraph station at Rye Beach to serve as the transmission station for the telegraphic communications that would soon flow across the Atlantic. It was described in the 1905 “History of the Town of Rye” by Langdon B. Parsons as being “a neat but neither large nor pretentious building.”
It had the appearance of a typical middle-class home of the period. It was designed in the French-Second Empire style that was popular in the years following the Civil War, and featured a typical Mansard roof with projecting eaves. Today, the Cable House at 20 Old Beach Road is a private home, and is included as part of the Rye Historic District.
Next week: 1875 – Rye, New Hampshire connects to Europe by way of the trans-Atlantic cable.