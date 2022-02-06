In the weeks during the early winter of 1805-1806 when Seth Wyman Jr. was in Boston, he forgot his sorrows. He had fled Goffstown to escape likely arrest for the crime of adultery, and was initially overtaken by sadness in leaving his love, Mrs. Wealthy Loomis Chandler, to an uncertain fate. But his spirits were quickly lifted when he realized that there were unlimited opportunities in the city to ply his trade of thievery. He fell in with a seasoned gang of criminals, and proved to be an asset to this lawless syndicate.
After a time, Wyman’s dangerous overindulgence in crime caused him some disgust, so he decided to find a dignified and respectful path forward. He planned to enlist in the army, but learned that the life of a soldier was not much better than the life of a common thief. Wyman then left Boston for Maine to find some peace, but not necessarily to change his ways. Having lost most of his money through extravagant spending and gambling, he took up his usual game of stealing goods from stores that he would then sell for cash.
During this time, coastal Maine was a promised land for New Hampshire people seeking opportunities for farming and trade. Wyman knew several families from Goffstown who had moved there. He was hopeful that his acquaintances in Maine had not yet received word of his adultery and other transgressions.
As Wyman walked northward, stopping at towns along the way to spend the night, he regularly stole from the local shops. In Maine he stayed with friends from Goffstown wherever he could find them, and was always received cordially. He told them that he was on his way to Bucksport where his family owned land, which was a lie, as his father had disposed of the property years before. Wyman portrayed himself as an honest striver, and used this false persona to attract the attention of the young ladies he encountered.
When he arrived on foot in Brunswick, Wyman was able to pay for a ride northward with a man driving a horse-drawn sleigh. When the two men were forced to spend the night in Hallowell due to a snowstorm, Wyman was able to engage in more thieving. After a couple of days of further travel by sleigh and then on foot, Wyman arrived at the home of Gideon Lincoln in Madison, near Skowhegan. Wyman wrote in his 1843 memoir, “This Mr. Lincoln was a thrifty, money-making man, and owned a set of mills at the mouth of an outlet of what is called Madison pond.”
This proved to be a good situation. Wyman was known and liked by Lincoln’s wife, Martha, as she had worked for his mother in Goffstown. The extended Lincoln family welcomed Wyman as an honored guest. He stayed with them for several weeks, spending most of his time with Lincoln’s brother who, as Wyman wrote, “was as great a hand at roguery as myself.” The two men engaged in a great deal of drinking, playing cards, and carrying out mean pranks on neighbors.
One day Wyman visited Capt. McClothlin, an acquaintance from New Hampshire, who now lived in the area. While there, Wyman became ill, and once he recuperated several days later he went back to the Lincoln household. There he learned that the elder Mr. Lincoln had just returned from a trip to Goffstown where he had spoken with Wyman’s father, who had told him the young man’s real reason for leaving home.
Wyman learned that, “Mr. and Mrs. Chandler had become reconciled, and were now living together, the same as before anything had occurred.” Wyman was given a letter from his father that informed him that he “could now come home in perfect safety, as the excitement had entirely subsided” and that the Chandlers would probably both be willing to be friends with him.
Wyman became agitated at this news, and he decided to return to Goffstown. He was not willing to accept the Chandler story as it had been explained to him. He wrote in his memoir, “Action was my element, and I had become so habituated to trouble and excitement, that I felt like a fish out of water …”
