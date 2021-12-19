In his 1843 memoir of his life as a wrongdoer, Seth Wyman, Jr. of Goffstown outlined disturbing stories of his childhood exploits. He took pleasure, from an early age, in breaking the rules of society. He delighted in swiping anything of value that he could succeed in taking without being detected. Wyman wrote that he what he wanted most was “to get money … and I contrived all imaginable schemes to get possession of it.”
On occasion, Wyman would harm others just because he could, even if there was no profit in it. He learned that a person could kill a tree by girdling (removing the bark and the top layer of wood in a circle a few inches wide around the trunk) — and that it was a state crime to kill other people’s trees this way. He wrote, “This was sufficient inducement for me to undertake it immediately.” His first “experiment,” as he called it, was to girdle six valuable apple trees on a neighbor’s property. He continues, “They died, of course, and a large reward was offered by their owner for the offender. I was never discovered, however, and was considerably elated by my success. I continued the amusement of killing trees for some time, undiscovered.”
One day, he was seen carrying an axe near another neighbor’s oak tree that had just been girdled. He was rightly accused of the crime, but managed to lie his way out of the situation. He concluded this story with, “This ended my girdling exploits for that time, and I was obliged to turn to some other source for roguery.”
During the summer of 1798, when Wyman was 14 years old, his parents permitted him to take part in militia training at the Old Meeting House, which was located in the Grasmere section of Goffstown. He had no interest in the militia, explaining that “The discharge of guns, the rattling of drums, and the martial air of all around me, possessed no charms for my disposition. I had no eye or ear for anything that did not administer to my passion for thieving.”
Toward evening, while the militia officers were drinking rum and squabbling around a table in the Old Meeting House, Wyman went in and stole some white sugar. This was all that he could find of value on that occasion, but a few days later he joined another militia training at a tavern in town. When the officers were having supper late that day in the tavern’s dining room, Wyman roamed around the building. He stole a small box from a desk that contained gold jewelry and $16.50 in cash.
At a third militia training early that fall, while the men and boys were busy with military matters, Wyman stole $12 in coins from tents that had been set up around the muster field. A few weeks later, he and a friend his age, whom he described “as perfect a dare-devil as myself,” entertained themselves by stealing bags of fruit from a neighbor’s shed.
When Wyman was around 16 years old, he received his parent’s permission to travel to Maine to see at a plot of land that his father owned. This property had been promised to Wyman when he grew old enough to establish his own farm. It was located on the Penobscot River near Buckstown (now Bucksport), Maine, about 250 miles from Goffstown. Although Wyman did want to examine the property, his main purpose for the trip was to find adventure. He wrote “I was anxious to go, for I was young, and the novelty of travelling possessed at the time strong charms for me.”
For Wyman, an essential component of any adventure meant finding opportunities for larceny. He left for Maine in early December, and saw the cold weather as an advantage, as he could go about wearing his “great cloak.” This was a homemade cape of sorts with no sleeves, that was both long and wide. For Wyman it was the perfect tool of his trade of stealing and concealing: “Whenever I went out for the purpose of helping myself to other people’s property, I invariably wore this as a kind of storehouse for stolen goods.”
Next week: Seth Wyman, Jr.’s profitable trip to Maine, at the expense of others.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter