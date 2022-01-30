One cold night in late 1805 or early 1806, Seth Wyman, Jr. fled Goffstown to escape the legal consequences of his affair with a married woman, 25-year-old Wealthy Chandler. He was 21 years old, and would turn 22 on March 4, 1806.
Wyman was the son of an honest farming family of Goffstown who had continued to support him through the difficulties he brought upon himself. He was a habitual thief who had always managed to escape the legal consequences of his actions, but his latest crime of adultery proved to be too much for his community. Threatened with arrest, he planned to stay away from Goffstown until the spring of 1806 when it was expected the excitement over his behavior would have diminished.
As Wyman wrote in his 1843 memoir, his abrupt departure from Goffstown left him “rather deep in the blues.” But, soon after he arrived in Boston, his mood changed. This was his first time in the city, and he wrote that “The novelty and excitement soon brought forgetfulness of the occurrences of the past fortnight, and those that I left behind … My impressions of everything…were too evanescent … new schemes for plundering would soon wean me from the memory of my trouble, and spurred me on to new indulgences and fresh crimes.”
At first, Wyman thought he would travel to Maine where he had acquaintances who had, perhaps, not learned of his problems in Goffstown and would be willing to help him. He found a schooner docked in the harbor that was bound for Maine, and the captain hired him on as a crew member. Wyman learned that the crew consisted only of the captain’s adult son and a hired man, and that these men were leaders of a “regularly organized band of land pirates scattered throughout the city.”
Wyman wrote, “These marauders entered stores, private dwellings, cellars, and finally every place where there was any prospect of getting plunder.” When the men weren’t stealing, they were drinking and carousing. The boat’s cargo would be entirely stolen goods to be sold in ports along the Maine coast.
Wyman was invited to join the ring, and this suited him fine. He eagerly taught the men ways to improve their success at shoplifting, including going out in twos and threes instead of alone. One person would distract the shopkeeper, while the other one or two would swipe valuable goods from the shelves. He also shared his brazen methods of entering homes at night, even ones that were occupied, to steal money and jewelry. There were several close calls, but the thieves always managed to escape.
After several days the schooner was completely loaded and ready to leave port. At 5 a.m. on the morning before the boat’s departure, Wyman heard “the heavy booming of a gun.” He learned that this was the morning wake-up signal at Fort Independence on Castle Island in Boston Harbor. Wyman asked about the fort, the soldiers, and their duties. He wrote, “The soldier’s life seemed to me one of dignified ease and comfort, and I resolved to go to the Fort and enlist.” In reality, he had become disgusted by the “low and groveling pursuits” that he had shared with his recent companions.
After receiving an acceptable cash settlement from the thieves for his share of the bounty, Wyman went to Fort Independence where he applied for enlistment in the army. He was allowed to bunk with the soldiers until his application could be reviewed. What he would experience was far from his ideal of military life, and his hopes of being able to someday become a respected soldier, or even an officer, were dashed.
He described his first view of the Fort Independence mess hall. As a creaking door was opened he saw a room “filled with soldiers reclining on benches, broken chairs, stools, and even on the floor, some drunk and some asleep, others drinking, playing cards, fiddling, dancing, etc.” After a few days of living with the men, and engaging in trickery and theft in Boston with a few of them, he changed his mind about enlisting. Instead, he returned to his original plan of traveling to Maine to search for some peace.
Next week: A unquiet stay in Maine, then back to Goffstown and Mrs. Chandler.