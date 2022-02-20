In the spring and summer of 1806, 22-year-old Seth Wyman Jr. found some stability — and even a flicker of motivation for abandoning his criminal pursuits — due to his love affair with 26-year-old Wealthy Chandler.
Wealthy had twice left her husband, Nathaniel Chandler, for Wyman, and this time she was not going back. Wyman had paid Chandler $100 in exchange for refraining from pressing adultery charges against him.
Wyman’s presence in Goffstown made people nervous. They didn’t trust him, and some even hated him. Mr. Cilley, a tavern owner, had a particular distaste for Wyman, and regularly encouraged his gang of drunkards to harass him and Wealthy with insults and threats.
Wyman’s mother and father, Seth and Sarah Wyman, continued their generally unsuccessful efforts to steer him in the right direction. He took up farm work in an attempt to at least appear to be on the road to reform.
Wyman wrote in his 1843 memoir, “My parents told me that if I would be steady, and attend to my work, that this would soon blow over, and be forgotten, without any further trouble to me. I was willing to try every means in my power to suit our anxious neighbors …”
That summer Wealthy gave birth to Wyman’s child, and the couple named her Caroline. Once the haying was done, Wyman told his parents that he thought it best to “buy some small farm in some place out of reach of my former misdemeanors and their consequences.”
He traveled to Ossipee on foot, a distance of around 70 miles. There he looked over an attractive tract of land that he felt would be suitable for his new farm. On his way home, however, Wyman stole a watch from an empty house, and his vision of a law-abiding life evaporated.
Wyman began spending much of his time in Goffstown stealing from local farms and vandalizing the property of his enemies. One night he entered Cilley’s house unseen and stole his silver watch. He hid it in a tree and returned home. Cilley soon arrived with a group of his followers, who ransacked the house. When the men didn’t find the watch, they kidnapped Wyman. They decided it was their civic duty to bring Wyman to justice, not for theft, but for adultery. The next day Wyman was brought before a judge, who ordered him to stand trial. He was sent to the Hillsborough County jail in Amherst, which was then the shire town (seat of government) for the county.
Wyman was locked in a cell with four convicted criminals, and in the next cell over were four debtors. The men decided to escape together. Their tools for the job were one blunt saw that Wyman had managed to sharpen, and their bare hands. Over the next several weeks the prisoners sawed through iron bars and pulled down a thick stone wall. As the jailer and guards seldom entered the building, preferring to pass food and other items through doors or windows, they failed to spot the pile of rubble that the incarcerated men had created.
One day, however, the men were found out. Wyman and his cell mates were moved to a dreary dungeon, and the debtors to another area of the prison. The collaborators renewed their efforts to escape. A former prisoner, who now worked for the jailer, smuggled an iron bar into the dungeon cell. With this and makeshift tools, the hopeful plotters loosened up some of the large stones in the wall to fashion an escape route.
One night, when the prisoners were nearly ready to break out, the jailer pushed open the door of the cell and ordered Wyman to come with him. Wyman learned that Cilley had neglected to bring evidence to the Grand Jury to prove that Wealthy Chandler was married. As there was no proof that a crime had been committed, Wyman was set free. He walked back to Goffstown that night. He wrote in his memoir, “I had been at home but a day or two, when I heard that all the prisoners had broken out of Amherst prison, and had almost torn the prison down over their heads before they escaped.”
Next week: Misadventures and two more stints in the Amherst jail.
Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter